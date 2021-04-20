With this project, Rafael Amaya finally returns to acting

In the videos and images, Amaya appears wearing a black shirt while interacting with Athina on stage, who wears a simple white dress. In some shots they both look at their feet in a pool full of water. This project comes to light a few weeks after the actor appeared at a boxing match in Tijuana where he revealed that he is in negotiations to replay Aurelio Casillas in an eighth season of the famous narco series.

“I am very happy, very happy, full of projects and well, everything that has happened is already in the past. I will be rediscovering my audience ”, he declared during his meeting with various media. “Getting my family back is a blessing, I am very happy. I feel that I have been born again (…) We are working on that, we are watching (returns to the production of the series) ”.

A little over a month ago, the actor starred in a video in which he appears, presumably disturbed and in the middle of an anxiety attack, walking through the streets of Tijuana; and that presumably would indicate a relapse in their addictions.

After this video came to light, Amaya’s manager, Karen Guedimin clarified that Rafael was only trying to board a vehicle to transport him. “In the publication they say that he was unhinged, but he just asked for an Uber at a gas station,” he said in an interview with the Suelta la sopa program in March of this year.

“He doesn’t have anyone who lives in Tijuana, he was in an apartment he has there and his family lives in Tecate (Baja California). He didn’t leave his family’s house or anything, he went out to ask for an Uber and was going to one direction. They say it well, he was in a residential area and his apartment is around there. This is what happened ”, he concluded.