With this probable team, Barcelona will seek to lift the Copa del Rey 2021

After being eliminated from the knockout stages of the Champions League and losing ground in La Liga after falling in El Clásico, the FC Barcelona urgently need to lift the Copa del Rey this Saturday in the final against him Athletic club from Bilbao.

They already met in their two league commitments and also in the final for the Spanish Super Cup, in which the Lions were victorious. Now they will transfer the emotions to the La Cartuja stadium in Seville to settle the 2021 Copa del Rey Champion.

Ronald Koeman will not save anything and in Catalonia, the press expects him to take off eleven of gala to aspire to the cup title in Andalusia.

It would come out as follows: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

There will be no public or encouragement, but there will be no lack of color in the stands. This is how the La Cartuja stadium in Seville was adorned.

He will not be able to count, as is already known, with Ansu Fati, Coutinho and Neto. All injured for a long time at the club. But some special guests from Joan Laporta will attend.

Barcelona will play with the ‘Senyera’

For being visitors in an administrative way, Barcelona will play with their alternative kit. He will wear the significant ‘Senyera’, a shirt that has the colors of the Catalan flag: yellow and red.

Athletic Club will have its red-and-white jacket with black shorts, to seek to lift the cup.

The only defeat for FC Barcelona with that shirt was at the Wanda Metropolitano (1 – 0) against Atlético Madrid. They then won four games and drew 1 – 1 against PSG in Paris.