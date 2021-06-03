With this photo, Chris Hemsworth assures that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be crazy



Chris will share credits with Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, among others.

Photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth wanted to greet his Instagram fans characterized as Thor, his most popular character to date, that of the Norse god and Marvel superhero, whom he has been incarnating for the big screen for a decade.

The publication of this image does not respond to a mere attempt to delight his most staunch followers, who are always delighted to receive any photo or anecdote that features Elsa Pataky’s handsome husband, but has served the Australian artist as a graphic document With which immortalize the end of the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the new installment of the vigilante adventures.

In fact, in the aforementioned print, taken in black and white, Chris Hemsworth poses with his good friend Taika Waititi, who participates in the long-awaited film as a member of the cast and also as a director. The New Zealand artist is attributed in part, without forgetting of course to the rest of the screenwriters, the flashes of romanticism and the sentimental touches that will set the tone of a film that, of course, will not renounce its characteristic humorous style and its overwhelming action scenes .

“The filming of ‘Love and Thunder’ is over… The movie is going to be crazy, fun to say enough and will also touch the odd chord. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to the entire cast and crew who have put together another incredible chapter in Marvel’s journey. Get ready, see you very soon, “wrote the Hollywood star in his account on the platform.