With this offer you can now have your Apple AirTag to accurately locate objects for only 31 euros | Technology

Apple is characterized by knowing how to turn any of its products into a necessity for the user, and with the launch of recent AirTag has managed to bring the fashion of small devices that will ensure that we never lose our most precious objects.

The Apple AirTags were presented barely three months ago, a locator device that can be placed on key rings, in a pocket, inside objects or wherever, so that if we lose it, our beloved iPhone helps us locate it with great precision, converting the phone into a lifelong object detector.

So if you want to get the new Apple AirTag

Now the popular Apple AirTag



In case you don’t know how it works, the AirTag connects through Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and it even has a loudspeaker for easy beeping and locating. We can take advantage of it by using the “Search” function of our iPhone or iPad or even asking Siri.

If you have a next-generation iPhone, it will use the ultra-wide band of these mobiles to locate with total precision, even centimeters, the place where it is.

As we have said, it communicates through Bluetooth 5.0 LE, which has a range of 10 m. But don’t worry, because if your AirTag is further away than that distance, you can always activate the “lost mode” function to be helped by the more than 1000 million iPhone and iPad that are scattered around the world, and all of anonymously.

As you can see, having an Apple AirTag is synonymous with security

