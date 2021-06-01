With this offer of the Apple Watch in Amazon you will save a pasta

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch on the market, without concessions. But like most Apple products, its price is somewhat higher than that of other alternatives on the market. However, thanks to this Apple Watch offer on Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch at a more than interesting price.

It is the latest model of the Apple Watch that is on sale, the Series 6, and also the biggest discount has the largest model, 44 millimeters. If you are looking for the 40 millimeter, it also has a discount, although it is not as bulky as that of its older brother.

Regardless of whether you opt for the large model or the smallest model, the functionality of both models is identical, so you can take advantage of this Apple Watch offer to get the model that best suits you. Or to give as a gift.

Apple Watch Series 6 offer

The offer of the Apple Watch Series 6 is limited to the model with GPS, so if you are looking for one with LTE you will have to wait. However, the model without cellular connectivity allows you to do the same as the LTE model of this Apple Watch offer, functionalities that include:

Make calls and send messages from your wrist Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor Monitor your heart rate with the ECG app Always-on Retina display shines 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is resting. S6 SiP chip up to 20% faster than Series 5 Control your daily activity on the Apple Watch and observe your progress in the Fitness app on the iPhone Record your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, do yoga , bike, dance and more. Swim-friendly design. Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.



Make the most of this Apple Watch offer by getting Prime for free

Being a member of Amazon Prime includes some benefits associated with shopping on Amazon.

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same day of the launch for thousands of products in pre-sale of cinema, TV series and video games among others.Priority Access to Amazon.com Flash Deals, 30 minutes before its start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits.

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is, you will be able to have access to the benefits of Prime in the marketplace and also enjoy the rest of the advantages such Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music.

