         With this macOS Catalina trick you can move the windows to the sides with the keyboard similar to Windows 10

One of the star functions of Windows 10 (and earlier), and that I miss most in macOS Catalina is the possibility of manage the space that windows occupy on the screen by dragging them to the edges and using keyboard shortcuts. For the Apple operating system there are many applications that emulate (and even improve) the behavior of Windows brilliantly, but by default, the lack of this function is almost absolute, and quite uncomfortable.

Almost, because there is a divided view to be able automatically work with two half-screen applications, such as on an iPad or Android, but only in full-screen mode. Today we are going to tell you how to control the windows so that they occupy the left or right part of the screen, simulating the “Windows key + ->” or “Windows key + <-".

We will continue to miss the ability to resize by dragging to the edges, but for that there are other applications such as Magnet, Divvy or Hummingbird or Tiles.

How to move windows left and right with the keyboard

The trick that we will propose It will have the same effect as if in a certain window we hover over the green button, press Option / Alt and click “Move window to the left / right side of the screen”. To be able to use it on our computer, we will have to open “System Preferences” -> “Keyboard” -> “Quick functions” -> “Quick functions of apps”.

Once there, we will click on the “+” button, where we will have to enter “Move window to the left side of the screen” plus the chosen key combination so that the window we want to move to that side. In another step, pressing the “+” button again, we will introduce “Move window to the right side of the screen” plus the chosen combination.

In my case, I have opted for “Command (CMD) + arrow keys (right and left)”. Thus, everything would already be. The only thing we will notice is that not all application windows will be compatible with the adjustment we have just made, because of how resizing works in the system. Too there will be a long animation every time we execute the movement. For those who want to avoid it, we recommend the applications mentioned above, and others such as Cinch or Spectacle.

