“With this level I can win a Grand Slam this year”

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, which finished with the number one in the world, the Australian Ashleigh barty (6-0, 3-6 and 6-4), to achieve victory at the Mutua Madrid Open, he acknowledged having enjoyed a high level of play that can help him win a Grand Slam tournament this season.

“I don’t know how close I am to winning a Grand Slam. They are a little different. If I can maintain this level in the Grand Slam, if I am as tough mentally as I was here maybe I can win one this year. It’s what I really want. I will do what I can to bring this level to a Grand Slam and compete like I did here, “assumed the Belarusian player, who has never managed to win a big one.

“I am very happy for this victory. It is an incredible moment,” said Sabalenka who next week will be the fourth player in the world.

The Belarusian got off to a brilliant start, leading her to 6-0 in the first set. Then the number one in the world reacted. “Barty is a great player. She reacted in the second set. It’s normal. I have had a great tournament from the beginning to the end. In this final I have always put her under pressure especially at the end of the third set and I was more aggressive in the key moments. That’s what helped me win the game, “he said.

The Belarusian will play the WTA 1000 from Rome next week and then he will go to Paris to play Roland Garros.

“I don’t know what will happen in Paris or Rome. I hope to be one hundred percent. This year I prepared well for the clay. I stay aggressive. They are longer exchanges than on hard court. This is different. I just have to put balls of more than on the fast track, “he said about the dirt track.

The Mutua Madrid Open champion recognized that her clay game had evolved. I just focus on my game. I have to stay aggressive and move well on the track. I mentally switched for clay. I’m no longer afraid of this surface, “he commented.

“The more experience you have the more you understand what you have to do, what you cannot control. I just try to focus on the things that I can control,” said Aryna Sabalenka.