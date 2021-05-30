With this Kobo ebook reader you can take a swim in the sea or the pool without danger, and it has a discount | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Imagine this vacation reading your favorite novel while you cool off in a pool, or sitting on the beach, with the waves wetting you up to your waist. There is no danger if you have a Kobo Libra H20.

One problem with paper books, and most readers, is that they can’t get wet. If you need an ebook reader to take you to the beach or the pool, Kobo Libra H20 Is the best option.

If there is a company capable of standing up, and even surpassing the Amazon Kindle in some respects, it is Kobo. And now you can get hold of one of their best ebook readers, the Kobo Libra H20 with water protection, with a discount of 20 euros at FNAC, staying at only 159 euros. With free shipping in 24 hours from Spain.

This excellent ebook reader stands out for its comfort: owns a handle side to hold it comfortably with one hand (works for both right-handed and left-handed), and IPX8 water protection, which means that you can submerge it for up to 60 minutes at a depth of 2 meters.

This e-book reader features an ergonomic design with a handle on one side. It is also resistant to water.

Kobo Libra H20 It boasts a 7-inch screen with an excellent resolution of 1,680 x 1,264 pixels, and 300 dpi.

Thanks to your electronic ink screen It does not emit light and does not consume when it is static, you can read for hours without tiring your eyes, and in broad daylight. And the battery lasts for a month.

With their 8 GB memory storage you have space to store thousands of books. And it supports the most popular ebook formats: EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR.

It recharges via micro USB, and has a WiFi connection to download books without cables. And if you want to read at night on the outdoor terrace, or in bed, has a dimmable ComfortLight PRO light It illuminates the screen but not the eyes, so it does not tire the eye either.

It is one of the best ebooks on the market right now, and it also has an official store with millions of ebooks in Spanish. If you want to know more, read our analysis and opinion of the Kobo Libra H20.

You can now purchase the Kobo Libra H20 ebook reader with water protection at FNAC, with a discount of 20 euros, at a price of only 159 euros.

