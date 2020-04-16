         With this iPhone application you can train at home and see the exercises in augmented reality

In times of confinement, sport becomes the best ally. Whether we have material or not, we can exercise at home with our weight, making the smartphone a good help to carry out our routines, manage time and more.

We are going to talk about FitaDo Home, an application focused on training at home and which, as a great peculiarity, allows see the exercises in augmented reality, so that we can get an idea of ​​both its realization and the space we are going to occupy doing it.

Augmented reality training

One of the main advantages of iPhones is that augmented reality is well cared for at the application level (both games and apps in use). FitaDo Home is a new application that focuses on offering different exercises so that we can plan routines easily, seeing these exercises in augmented reality to know the space we will occupy.

FitaDo is a very complete application: we can add exercises to a wide list, manage different training sessions and keep a calendar progress of everything we have been doing

At interface level FitaDo is a very careful application. We have a main section on ‘workouts’ where we can add the different sets and repetitions of the exercises we want to do. If we start training, the counter will start, so we will know at all times how long we have been training.

FitaDo’s strong point is the exercises. They are all focused on home training, without materials (except the rack, present in some of them). Various types of push-ups, abdomen exercises, the hated burpees, balance exercises, etc. When we click on them the muscles involved in these exercises are shown to us, in addition to being able to access a history to see how many times a week we have done this exercise.

The difference of this app with the most common is that we can see the exercises using augmented reality, quite precisely to get an idea of ​​the space that we will need to carry them out.

FitaDo Home AR Fitness

