“With this defense we don’t have any option in the final”

05/28/2021 at 11:48 PM CEST

Sport.es

Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, warned this Friday, after beating AX Armani Exchange Milan in the Euroleague semi-finals, which in the final, against Anadolu Efes, his team “will have no choice with this defense.”

The Lithuanian coach told DAZN microphones that his team “survived” after making “many mental mistakes”, especially in the third quarter, and do “one of the worst defenders of the season.”

Despite that bad third quarter on both sides of the court, the coach stressed that the team “went very low and found something in there That was Cory Higgins’s shot. “

A great rival

About the Anadolu Efes Istanbul, Against whom Barça will play the title, Sarunas Jasikevicius said that he is “a great rival as it cannot be otherwise” and a “very tough” game awaits them.

The coach concluded by assuring that at Barça “there are no transitional years and a lot is always required of you” and the “key” to success is “work and work.”

