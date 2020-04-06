BMW presented its new vehicle, it is a bicycle inspired by the design of the brand’s cars, and that you will want to have at all costs

BMW continues to surprise with the launches of its vehicles, but this time it is not a car, it is the Ultimate Riding Machine, a bicycle that it is more than perfect and that it has been designed under the line of the cars of the Bavarian firm.

The bicycle of BMW It is created by a specialist called 3T, and ensures that the unit completely transmits all the sensations of handling the cars from BMW.

The Ultimate Riding Machine it has a totally aerodynamic and the picture is completely made in carbon fiber, which offers better performance in a headwind. Thanks to its curves it helps to decrease resistance, and with a correct pedaling position, it allows you to ascend any mountain pass and of course descend in complete safety and comfort.

According to the Robb Report portal, the bicycle mechanism consists of a gear system Shimano GRX, This mechanical system allows eleven speed changes with total smoothness, and being able to attack or modify the race pace without having to suffer any mishap with the chain.

Disc brakes on a road bike may seem like the least safe component in the event of an accident, but in BMW’s Ultimate Riding Machine, this is not the case. Disc brakes are used on big turns, as they increase safety when riding at high speeds, allowing cyclists to brake in less time and at a shorter distance, as well as being more durable during rainy climates.

The technology of this bicycle is also reflected in the rims that it incorporates under the signature of Schwalbe G-One, a company that manufactures high-tech tires that help to have a better grip on the road and be able to take any curve downhill without having to worry about a slip.

The handlebar of this bicycle is hand-stitched leather and matches the exclusive seat made by the brand BrooksThe leather tones used on this bike evoke the smooth and elegant interiors of classic BMWs.

