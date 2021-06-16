With these surgeries Michelle Salas changed her face, they say | Instagram

Over the years, the face of the daughter of Luis MiguelMichelle Salas, has somehow changed certain features of her face, they say, it was thanks to a series of cosmetic surgeries. We reveal what they would be!

From a very young age Michelle Salas he has remained in the world of entertainment due to his link with the “Sun of Mexico” and being part of the Pinal dynasty.

Although over the years, Stephanie Salas’ daughter, was showing her undeniable connection with “LuisMi”, over the years the “influencer” has modified some features of her face, this, thanks to certain aesthetic procedures.

It may interest you “If Michelle Salas knew!” Does Macarena Achaga deny it?

Among the supposed cosmetic procedures that have been performed, there is a radical surgery on her nose, which was applauded by her “followers” as this gave a more elegant touch to the features of Michelle Salas.

Over time, the 32-year-old would add more touch-ups to highlight the thinness of her face and also increased her lips, which was very flattering to her features.

Currently, the model, who has 1.7 million followers who surprises in each of her appearances, making a waste of great size and elegance with luxurious clothes, fine jewelry and high-end bags that give a chic touch to her look every moment.

Today, the “daughter of the Sun” has become an international figure that has managed to make more than one of her followers fall in love by sharing diverse content, including revealing photos, videos and Instagram stories.

It may interest you Luis Miguel’s bodyguard falls from the stage, steals the show

On the other hand, the fashion design student has also become the target of comments after her past romantic story was portrayed highly explicit within Netflix fiction.

Sylvia Pasquel’s granddaughter and Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter spoke out against the producers of the plot that captures the life of the “Puerto Rican”, after she pointed out her image would have been used without authorization, which would have made her feel sexually sexual.

They were the last chapters of the second installment of the plot in which the emergence of the hidden relationship between Michelle and “Mauricio Ambrosi” was revealed, played in turn by the Argentine actress, Macarena Achaga and the Spanish, Fernando Guallar.

Similarly, although the story tried to rescue the supposed paternal relationship between the interpreter of “When the Sun warms up,” and his daughter, the episodes were not exempt from criticism and accusations from Michelle herself and her family, who referred to perspectives very different from those that Luis Miguel himself apparently had.

After the strong scenes in which Michelle Salas appears supposedly holding an intimate encounter with whom she would play Alejandro Asensi (Mauricio Ambrosi in the plot), Micky’s daughter, she broke out in statements in recent days for the unauthorized use of her Image in the series of his father, singer Luis Miguel, lawyer reveals that he could sue the “Sol de México”.

It may interest you Announce his retirement, Lupita D’Alessio in live album plans

It was the lawyer who supports Aracely Arámbula and other famous figures who would have shared that possibly, the “model” would seek to proceed by legal means against her father, Luis Miguel after the scenes in which she said she was being exposed in an intimate way. during the scenes of the second season.