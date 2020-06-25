The mattress is one of the most important parts of the house. It allows us to rest and sleep peacefully after a long and arduous day. Therefore, it is necessary to keep it clean and comfortable. Follow these simple tricks and the result will be great.

June 25, 2020

Keep I clean our home it is essential for a good quality of life. With the passing of time and constant use, the accumulation of dust and mites it is inevitable, especially in bedrooms and especially in the mattress.

To have a good hygieneYou must change the sheets every week, ventilate the room at least 5 minutes before making the bed, shake pillows and sheets well, and vacuum the mattress weekly. But how do we work with the mattress, where stains and odors accumulate even more?

See how to keep your mattress clean and soft every day.

He sweat It is one of the main responsible for the appearance of stains and humidity in the mattress, and in the case of the smallest and smallest, the urine. There must be a quick solution because, not only can it damage the quality of the mattress, but also produce countless bacteria that are bad for health.

As in cosmetics, there are also home remedies to clean the mattress: You can use lemon and water, ideal for removing stains and odors; baking soda, that together with water, generates a paste that is quite effective in removing stains on the mattress; White vinegar on a damp cloth to rub on the stained area; peroxide, the most effective remedy against blood stains; or liquid detergent, rubbing in the area with a damp cloth, let it act and clean afterwards only with water.

Use natural ingredients to remove stains and odors from your mattress.

According to the daily cleaning or maintenance, when you change the sheets, it is advisable to vacuum the mattress surface to help the dust not accumulate, facilitating the cleaning of the mattress and avoiding the accumulation of mites. If you sprinkle baking soda before you vacuum and scrub it well, you’ll get a more effective cleaning.

Finally, for a background cleaning, recommended every six months and taking advantage of the mattress rotation, it is necessary, first, to vacuum the mattress; then, place a foam resulting from the mixture between a tablespoon of liquid laundry detergent in 1 liter of very cold water, and face the entire mattress with it; to finish, let the mattress air dry or help yourself with a dryer.