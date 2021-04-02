“With these prices we cannot sign a striker”

Pep Guardiola has ruled out at a press conference the options that Haaland be the replacement of Kun Aguero in it Manchester City. The whole of the Premier league has been linked to the forward of Borussia Dortmund, but the technician ruled out movements in the next summer market.

«I don’t know what will happen, but with these prices we are not going to sign a striker. It is not possible, we cannot afford it. All the clubs are having a hard time financially and so are we, “Guardiola said at a press conference before the game against Leicester City. “Most likely we will not sign a forward for next season”he added.

The City will lose this summer to Agüero, who will leave free after finishing his contract, but Guardiola trusts the players he has and the quarry for the future. “We have enough players in the first team and interesting players in the quarry”added.