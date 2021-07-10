With these photos, Bella Hadid makes public her courtship with Marc Kalman

The truth is that the star of the catwalks has been taking advantage of this retirement to lead her love life without the pressure of the media or her fans, so now, and once her new courtship has been consolidated, the sister of Gigi and Anwar Hadid She did not hesitate to introduce her boyfriend on her Instagram account.

“The best moment of my life. In health, working and feeling loved,” she wrote next to a photo in which she appears smiling and hugging her partner.

The lucky man who has conquered the heart of the model is a graphic designer named Marc Kalman who, according to the snapshots, seems to go out of his way for his beloved treating her like the queen that she is.