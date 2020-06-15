Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It is a fact that Electronic Arts is planning to launch a new Star Wars game and we are very close to knowing it. For the distributor it is important to raise the emotion for this premiere and it is for this reason that it released these images to raise the hype.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Amazon:

On the official Star Wars Twitter account, 2 new promotional images from Star Wars were shared: Squadrons, a new Star Wars video game. It is a pair of posters that show the legend « PIlots Wanted » (« They are looking for a pilot », in Spanish) together with ships such as the X-Wing and a TIE Estelle Fighter.

An important point of the posters is that they seem to confirm that Star Wars: Squadrons will be a spacecraft combat game. The good news is that we are very close to getting to know this project.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in tomorrow at 4pm for the reveal: https://t.co/lNhydGz6A5 pic.twitter.com/VkmSJwKLXO – Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) June 14, 2020

When will we meet Star Wars: Squadrons?

If you wonder, Electronic Arts has already confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons announced that this project will be revealed tomorrow, Monday, June 15, at 10:00 AM, Mexico City time.

In case you missed it: Drug seized on an Xbox 360 from Star Wars at Culiacán airport, Sinaloa

According to the official announcement, Star Wars: Squadrons will be revealed through a video that will be released on the official Electronic Arts channel.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j – EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

Keep in mind that at LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout and inform you of all the details about Star Wars: Squadrons when they become available.

And you, are you excited for Star Wars: Squadrons? Tell us in the comments

Follow this link to see more news related to Star Wars.