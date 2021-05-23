With these goals Atlético and Real Madrid lose, the colchoneros continue to lead

Even on the last day of the championship, uncertainty reigns around the Atletico Madrid Y Real Madrid on the path that leads them to lift the 2020/21 Spanish La Liga title. Both lose at the end of the first half, but the colchoneros are the champions momentarily.

A long, precise qualification and between the lines of Marcos de Sousa for the winger Óscar Plano, Real Valladolid gave the first emotion to matchday 38 of La Liga. The goal of the number ’10’ was at minute 18 ‘for the entire mattress bench to put their hands to their heads.

Goal by Óscar Plano

Real Valladolid 1-0 Atleti



Far from motivating Real Madrid, the Whites were still lost at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. They could not find the ways to reach the goal and the yellow submarine was direct in its intentions to disturb the goal of Thibaut Courtois.

Villarreal takes the lead, Pino's goal for the visitor, Real Madrid loses

Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca worked for Yeremi Pino to reach the goal after an exquisite control at minute 20 ′. Zidane couldn’t believe what was happening either and Sergio Ramos was distraught as he watched the outcome of the score on the bench. At the moment they accuse the loss of Toni Kroos, the player who put clarity in the middle of the merengue sector.

This is how Marcelo and Ramos reacted to the Valladolid goal. The definition of La Liga is tremendous!

