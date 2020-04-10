To maintain a firm and flat abdomen, you must not only follow an exercise routine but also have a balanced diet, and above all, a determined mental attitude.

Tightening the abdomen can take time and effort, as it is one of the most difficult parts of the body to work with. Although many people strive to achieve it, they do not see good results and it is not because of the way they are exercising, but the main thing is the mental attitude.

Here are some routine exercises that will help you tighten your abdomen:

Lie on the floor or on a bench, then bend your knees by flexing them and place your hands behind your head. It is very important that you keep your elbows out.

The head should be in a neutral position forming a space between the chin and the chest, then lift the thrush upwards without putting force on the chin, you will feel contractions in the abdominals raising the shoulders off the ground.

Return to the starting position and repeat doing 4 sets of 10 repetitions,

Half iron

Stand on the floor on your side keeping the posture straight. Supporting the palms of the hand on the floor, do this same step but with the foot that is close to the floor. Form a triangle by getting up without hunching, holding this position for 30 seconds.

Repeat this same procedure, but now with the opposite side.

With these effective exercises your abdomen will harden in just weeks. Try it!

Hip lift

Rest on the floor or on a bench, lifting both legs without flexing in a 90 degree position.

Slowly lower your legs and raise them again without taking your head off the ground. To achieve a better result repeat this method doing 4 sets of 10 repetitions.

