With these accessories you will enjoy even more the Xbox Series X and Series S

Microsoft’s new consoles continue to make a steady progress with a very interesting proposal that combines state-of-the-art hardware and extremely complete game services with which to play hundreds of games instantly.

But how could you improve your console? Take a look at these accessories and accessories.

1 TB expansion card. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The new Xbox consoles are characterized by extremely fast data reading and writing speed that allows them to start games almost instantly. This memory is internal and has capacities of 1 TB and 512 GB depending on whether you use a Series X or a Series S, but what happens when we occupy the entire space? Can we use a traditional external hard drive?

Power can be done, but we won’t be able to run next-gen games from there. To do this we will have to use one of these expansion cards, which offer maximum performance, the same as that of the main memory of the console.

Wall bracket for Series X. Photo: amazon.com.mx

New generation consoles are quite large, and in some cases this is a problem for more than one user. With the idea of ​​being able to achieve some freedom and free space, this wall bracket will allow you to hang the console to one side to leave space in the TV cabinet or the table where you intended to place the console. It is a very resistant metal support and can be used horizontally and vertically.

Multimedia remote for Xbox. Photo: amzon.com.mx

Now that the consoles have become authentic multimedia stations where you can watch Netflix content, Prime video and all kinds of streaming services, it is quite convenient to have a remote control with which you can navigate through these contents without using the gamepad traditional console.

That is the function of this PDP multimedia controller, which has the classic volume and channel change controls, as well as the Xbox controller controls and the multimedia playback controls.

Low cost wired controller. Photo: amazon.com.mx

If you are looking to get a second control controller with which to play with friends at home, this option is one of the cheapest you can find, since it is a control controller completely compatible with the new Microsoft consoles, with the peculiarity of working via cable, since it does not offer wireless connectivity.

Includes headphone output, and all the buttons of the original remote, including the button to take screenshots.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Xbox Game Pass is the most successful video game service today. Thanks to this subscription, Xbox players will be able to enjoy access to Xbox Live Gold to play online and receive free games every month, and they will also have access to the Xbox Game Pass Console and PC catalog, a catalog of hundreds of games that We can download at no cost and with which to receive the new games that Microsoft is launching each month.

