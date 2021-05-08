05/08/2021 at 11:15 AM CEST

Valencia owner Peter Lim was interviewed by the Financial Times to talk about the turbulent news of the club che, although he was not for the work of making friends. The fans have shown their discontent, and the Singaporean hit them with his statements.

“They try to make sure that I do not sell the team to any other investment group, only to them. They argue ‘we are from Valencia, we know the club’. But with them, Valencia went bankrupt. years. Have you never won a Champions League and suddenly you want to win it?Lim shot.

In addition, the maximum shareholder made it clear that Valencia is one more within his list of businesses: “I know how to do many things to earn money, it is what I control in the best way. I’m good at it. I wake up in the morning, I am the owner of a football club and then I see what happens. It is nothing more than that. Although sometimes I feel sorry for the fans. “

Finally, Lim highlighted the importance of relations thanks to Valencia: “I have had dinners with several club owners, watching Champions League finals, meetings with sheikhs, gangsters, kings … and you argue about the amounts of the footballers’ transfers. It was like being a child again. “