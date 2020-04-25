The dramatic experience lived by people around the world with the coronavirus pandemic is illustrated by strong images transmitted by TV stations or via the internet. They show, for example, military trucks loaded with coffins in Italy, one of the countries most affected by COVID-19; in Ecuador, bodies are abandoned on the streets, because there are not enough ambulances and vehicles to remove and bury the corpses; in Brazil, the number of pit holes in the ground is high in the Vila Formosa Cemetery, in São Paulo. However, the Ministry of Health’s forecast is that the peak of the disease is yet to happen.

If the situation is similar to the difficulties experienced by other countries, there may even be a lack of burial places. In such a scenario, municipalities may resort to private cemeteries. “I want to make myself available to municipalities in the region and to funeral homes. Usually, we bury 90 bodies a month, but, if necessary, we have drawers ready to bury 1,000 people in 90 days, more than three times what we do currently, “says João Lopes de Oliveira, founding partner of Colinas do Ipê, in Suzano. “We have inputs, drawers built and we can do a burial every 15 minutes”, he adds.

The possibility of forming a more hostile framework has been drawn by the press. According to Folha de S. Paulo, the expectation of a significant increase in the number of victims of COVID-19, still in this month of April, led the City of São Paulo to expand the fleet of vehicles for transporting bodies by 55%, from 36 for 56 hearses. Of the 257 burials who work in the 22 public cemeteries in São Paulo, 152 are on leave because they belong to the risk group (the City Hall promises to hire 220 new gravediggers). If the situation takes on even more difficult proportions, there may be difficulties even for funerals, due to lack of places.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, Vila Formosa officials report that the number of daily burials has jumped from 40 to 58 in the past few weeks, which means an increase of about 45%. Half of them are related to COVID-19. According to Folha de S. Paulo, public cemeteries in the city of São Paulo receive 30 to 40 bodies a day from people who died with suspected contamination by the new coronavirus, but without proof of laboratory testing. In addition, burials are quick, with about 10 minutes.

Oliveira also stresses the possibility of holding a two-hour wake at Colina dos Ipês. “We give a humanized treatment to family members, who in other locations are not having the opportunity to say goodbye.” Founded in 2002, Colina dos Ipês covers an area of ​​90 thousand square meters, where it has a capacity for 22,000 deposits. It operates 24 hours a day and has 90 employees. The cemetery is part of the group that also sells funeral plans and has a flower shop.

