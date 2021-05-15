With the US as a destination, Latin tourism for vaccines grows

15 minutes. Since 8 a.m., an incessant trickle of people in the historic Grand Central Station, in New York, has joined a line for free vaccines against COVID-19, fueled, in part, by Latino tourism.

New York, one of the tourist poles of the United States (USA), is the best example of how vaccines against COVID-19 are becoming a claim for visitors from countries where access is still difficult, and their Authorities have sent a clear message: “We will make sure they get vaccinated while they stay with us.”

Germán Sánchez arrived on Thursday morning from Colombia, already vaccinated, to accompany his daughter and son-in-law to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the Big Apple. The fleeting family visit will only last 5 days and it is not an isolated case. “Tourism in quantities, the flights full, very crowded,” said Germán.

His son-in-law, Andrés Sintura, explains that, with 25 years and no comorbidity, he will spend “too long” to get vaccinated in his country. There the punctures are now reaching the age group between 50 and 60 years. On the other hand, in the US access by age was universalized and it is about convincing the undecided and those who refuse.

“They don’t ask absolutely anything, like a few days ago, that you did have to be a resident. It is convenient for them that the dollars arrive here and that people know, too. And, voila, if they do him the favor, perfect”, comments his father-in-law , precisely while New York is working on the largest tourist campaign in its history to reactivate its economy.

Passport in hand

The only requirement is an identification with photo, name and date of birth, explain police officers who supervise this pilot vaccination initiative. They receive about 300 people a day, many of them with suitcases and passports in hand, and it has prospects of expanding as of this weekend.

Megaphones call passersby every few minutes advising them that the punctures are being offered without an appointment. Passing by by chance was the luck of a married couple from Guatemala. The couple visited several cities in the United States for two weeks and feared to return without immunization to their country, where the campaign is slow.

“It is a vacation trip with my wife and we had planned to get vaccinated if we found the opportunity, and here in Grand Central we found it. It was complicated, mostly for tourists and with only one dose, which is what we wanted,” explains one of them, Dennis Alvarado.

In just 5 minutes, the couple is attended by a health worker who asks them the protocol questions in Spanish. His wife, Gina, says she has taken “a weight off her shoulders” while reviewing the video of the process that she recorded as a souvenir of the trip on her cell phone.

This vaccination point open to tourists joins others in subway stations and mobile units that the mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced will be established in Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park or the High Line. These places of pilgrimage for visitors before the pandemic, are already recovering their excitement.

Incentives versus privilege

With 35% of the US population fully immunized and almost half of the country having received at least one puncture, the use of incentives to convince the remaining citizens – beers, museum tickets, money raffles – contrasts with the difficulty of obtaining a vaccine outside its borders, where it is almost a privilege.

According to the press, travel agencies throughout Latin America already manage Latin tourism in the US with vaccines as an attraction. There is a clear flow of Mexicans to southern destinations such as Texas, Arizona and Louisiana, which began immunization without restrictions or the registration of the immigration status of patients.

In Florida, which attracted many national visitors during the pandemic due to its lax approach, the controversy over “vaccination tourism” led authorities to impose a requirement to present proof of residence. However, as there is more immunized population and an abundance of vaccines it is treated in a more relaxed way.