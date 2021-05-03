“With the two” Luis Miguel and the romance with Alejandra Guzmán | Instagram

For years it would have been speculated that the singer Luis Miguel and Alejandra Guzman had a romance along with the fleeting relationship with Stephanie Salas, it was in the most recent episode of the Netflix series in which the “Sun of Mexico“makes a reference to Silvia Pinal’s daughter.

This, added to an interview in which the author of the book “Luis Miguel: The Great Solitary, 24 Years Later”, Claudia de Icaza portrayed how the relationship between Luis Miguel and the “Queen of Hearts“, Alejandra Guzmán.

“With both at the same time”

It is the journalist Claudia de Icaza who would reveal it in her book “Luis Miguel: The Great Solitary, 24 Years Later”. Through which he tells how the meetings of the interpreter of “Under the table” were with the two members of the Pinal clan, the cousins: Alejandra and Stephanie.

According to Icaza, Gallego Basteri and “Stephanie Salas”, “they were teenagers who jumped all day, and they were sparked.”

Because they didn’t say a day. Let’s see, we are going to procreate a beautiful girl, well no, and it was a surprise for both of us and it was not a courtship, sorry, but it was not a courtship, show me a photo of them together, says the author.

If Luis Miguel threw a trip with Stephanie and then they returned and took Alejandra Guzmán, I mean, that was not serious, with both at the same time, Claudia de Icaza mentioned during an interview “Without filter: Special Luis Miguel, from Telemundo .

According to what the journalist and writer herself affirms, “Luismi” and “La Guzmán” had an affair on a par with Luis Miguel Gallego’s with Stephanie, mother of his first-born, Michelle Salas.

Likewise, the journalist Martha Figueroa herself, who also made known, prepared a book with revelations of the life of the outstanding “star” of music and entertainment, would anticipate the excellent relationship that existed between the Mexican rock star and the artist, of which many could be witnesses, he assures.

I had to see him at an award ceremony for “Eres”, he pointed out, suddenly a madwoman comes like the roadrunner towards Luis Miguel and hangs on his neck. It was Alejandra Guzmán, everyone laughed and they too, later they went to the dressing room and from there no one knew, said the host of “With permission.”

Does Luis Miguel reveal it in the series?

The fourth chapter of Luis Miguel: La Serie, broadcast on May 2, showed a moment in which the “Puerto Rican” returns to touch one of what were the most controversial issues, the notorious relationship with Alejandra Guzmán in his time as youth.

It was in one of the moments in which Luis Miguel’s fans could appreciate him exercising a more paternal role as has rarely been seen, when he has to take care of his daughter, Michelle Salas and is forced to take her to the recording from his album “Aries”.

In the chapter, father and daughter have a conversation in which apparently, Luis Miguel Gallego gives clues about another of the women that appears in the list of his romances, the rock star, Alejandra Guzmán.

My aunt says that your music is boring, little Michelle told Luis Miguel, who responds with a very mischievous phrase which he leaves unfinished … “Tell your aunt that” … “What do I say?” Michelle questions … A clear reference that would not go unnoticed by viewers who later linked Stephanie Salas’s cousin, Alejandra Guzmán.

Apparently, the mother of Michelle Salas, would not be the only one of the Pinals who had an affair with the “star king”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, not only prominent in the music industry but also for his enormous list of conquests.

It is Alejandra Guzmán herself who has also appeared in the plot and possibly you would not have noticed her when the character, played by Tatiana del Real, who at some point during the 4 episodes tells Sophie (Stephanie Salas) in the series: “I told you that I would never change,” referring to Luis Miguel.