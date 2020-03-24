Anderson Silva

With each passing day, the world becomes more aware of the severity of the coronavirus that day by day has thousands of victims around the world.

Thinking about helping, various sports personalities have expressed their support, and in the MMA, it was not different. The legend, Anderson Silva, posted a message on his Instagram where he assured that many have to be strong in the difficult moment.

“When we manage to overcome this very serious moment, do not stop with the memory of difficult moments, but with the joy that we all together were able to face together. We are going to raise awareness, follow safety regulations to avoid contaminating. I am sure that we will defeat this invisible enemy. I wish that God bless the world, each one of you, my people, that he will allow the problem to be solved later ”, the former champion wrote.

Different names like Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, among others, they also gave their words of support to people who live in fear every day.

With 44 years, It is expected that Anderson Silva watch UFC action again. The former champion is far from the best phase of his career, as he did not win a fight three years ago.