With the support of the cameras of the C5i Sonora they arrest two assailants

SONORA.

With the support of the C5i Sonora video surveillance cameras, two alleged assailants from the south of the country were arrested yesterday by the Municipal Police of this capital moments after they assaulted a person on Navarrete Boulevard.

From the C5i, video surveillance personnel guided the municipal police on the trajectory of the vehicle in which the alleged criminals were traveling, managing to intercept them and make them available to the Public Ministry to be investigated for this crime and apparently for other similar crimes.

Photo: screenshot

The Sonora Secretariat of Public Security, in coordination with the different police corporations, stops and inhibits crime.