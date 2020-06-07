For now, this new version of SEGA’s portable mythology has not confirmed its launch in the West.

The announcement of Game Gear Mini It has not left anyone indifferent because it represents the return to the market of a retro console highly appreciated by fans, since the mythical Game Gear allows you to enjoy great games SEGA in portable format at the beginning of the nineties. However, unlike other mini consoles released during the last years -in some cases- with great sales success, it is rather a micro version of the laptop with a concise catalog divided into three different models of the console.

There are four Game Gear Micro models with four different games on each consoleFour colors with four different games in each of them. This has been Sega’s bet with a Game Gear Mini that was originally going to include only one game per console. The selection of games has already generated debate among the faithful followers of SEGA, but there has also been a lot of talk about the dimensions of the laptop: 80mm x 43mm x 20mm; a tiny machine with a screen only 1.15 inch, which to give you an idea, is smaller than that of the Apple Watch.

There have been many who have criticized the minuscule of this screen, because it is difficult to imagine playing titles like Sonic or the JRPG of the Shining Force saga on a screen of such dimensions. So much so that next to the console a peripheral has been presented that acts as a kind of magnifying glass that enlarges the screen. So in 3D Games We return to cederos the word so that you think about the announcement of the Game Gear Mini? Is Sega correct presenting a retro console with these characteristics?

For now the Game Gear Mini in its four color variants has only confirmed its launch in Japan, where it will be released next October at a price of around 40 euros / dollars. Do not hesitate to participate in our survey, in addition to leaving your opinion in the comments.

More about: Readers say, Game Gear Micro and SEGA.