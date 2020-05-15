The emptying of the streets caused by social isolation measures due to the coronavirus pandemic has increased insecurity regarding the risk of theft and looting of both open and closed doors. Those who circulate in important retail streets in the capital of São Paulo, such as Oscar Freire, in the Jardins district, in São Paulo, find a sequence of luxury brand stores isolated by sidings. It is a faithful picture of fear.

Since April 7, Oscar Freire’s TVZ store, for example, has been covered by sidings. The measure, taken for the brand’s only street store, was for security reasons, says the network’s marketing coordinator, who sells clothing, Edina Saueressig. “As the store is all glass, this way we avoid vandalism and theft.”

The picture is repeated a few meters away, on the same street, with the stores Vivara, Eva, Reserva and Anacapri, which opted for the sidings for security reasons, inform the brands. Oscar Freire’s Calvin Klein and Rosa Chá stores are also hidden under sidings. Sought, these companies did not manifest.

Sérgio Sabino, commercial manager of Rental Star Tapumes, focused on placing metal sidings in the works of large construction companies, says that after the pandemic, there was an unusual demand to provide this service in closed stores. “Before, the demand to put sidings in stores was sporadic and existed when there was to be a renovation. Now it is being for the protection of the store”, he explains.

Fear of invasion and theft is also a concern for popular commerce hubs, but in these areas the obstacles are different. Fences, railings and containment barriers are used to prevent break-ins, as well as security guards in disguise in front of establishments. “After the pandemic, my store was invaded twice,” says Marcelo de Carvalho, owner of Mototex, which sells uniforms. He is also director of Sindilojas, which brings together 30,000 retailers in the city.

Luciano Caruso, general director of Hagana Tecnologia e Segurança, says that, since March, there has been a 250% growth in shoplifting, monitored electronically by the company. “The occurrences are mainly in the businesses of the center, in the region of 25 de Março.”

Monteiro’s store, from Sindilojas, which was stolen is in the central region. “I’m on Avenida Tiradentes, in the shadows of Rota’s barracks, which gives a sense of security”, complains the businessman. With the downtown streets empty, he says that other shopkeepers in the region face similar theft problems and reinforced security with fences and alarms. “The policing today is to close the store,” he says, alluding to the rules of social isolation.

Lieutenant Colonel of the São Paulo Military Police Emerson Massera admits that the profile of policing and crimes has changed with the pandemic. Thefts of robberies, especially of cell phones, dropped significantly, and the number of complaints about agglomerations of people, irregular functioning of commerce increased. “But we have increased patrolling on commercial streets”, he stresses. However, as thefts are crimes of opportunity, policing may not be enough to inhibit them, he argues. “We have no way of leaving a police officer in each store.”

Without revealing the strategies, Massera says that, since the beginning of the isolation, the PM outlined a policing plan for the city according to the three phases of the pandemic’s evolution. The initial phase, of contagion: the second, that of transmission; and the third, marked by chaos in the health system, which can lead to lockdown. “We have a structure designed so that criminals do not take advantage of this to make some actions, such as withdrawals, mainly in supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, ATMs.”

Fearing the lockdown and the effects of this measure, supermarkets, especially those with stores on the outskirts of the city, follow social movements closely and have specific strategies to strengthen security. Marcio Mota, director of operations for the D’Avó supermarket, with ten stores on the outskirts of São Paulo, says that right at the beginning of the pandemic, he had an attempt at looting at the Itaim Paulista store. “We closed the store before the withdrawal took place.” According to the executive, the company did not increase the number of security guards in stores, but “changed the practices” to avoid looting. However, do not rule out expanding the watchdog if necessary.

“There is no use putting more security in the supermarket,” says Ricardo Roldão, president of Roldão Atacadista, with 35 stores in the state of São Paulo. After an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw at the store on Avenida Marechal Tito, in the east, he hired an Israeli consultancy to draw up a strategic plan. “We went looking for intelligence to prevent demonstrations”, he says. In the entrepreneur’s opinion, increasing security by placing armed people inside stores can result in tragedy.

The Hirota supermarket chain, with 40 stores, also did not increase the number of security guards. For the time being, it monitors neighborhood social movements weekly. Hélio Freddi, director of the chain, notes that there has been an increase in the number of residents in the Santa Cecília neighborhood, where he has a store. “But, if we need to, we will seek reinforcement of security guards,” says the executive, who has 70 employees dedicated to security.

Companies specializing in security registered an increase in demand for retail chains for their services. Cesar Leonel, regional director of operations at Verzani & Sandrini, says that the demand of commercial companies for security projects has increased by 15% since the beginning of the pandemic. These projects combine technology and watchdogs. The sectors that are most behind this type of service are supermarket and pharmacy chains. “At the moment, the search for these services is pure precaution”, he stresses.

