The original content list on the House of Mouse streaming platform continues to expand rapidly and fans of Nicolas Cage’s adventure film will be delighted as it has been announced that ‘National Treasure’ will have a series on Disney +.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke to Disney about plans for the future of the franchise., including the possibility of a third film after 2007’s ‘National Treasure: Book of Secrets’.

According to Bruckheimer, the script for the film is being written right now, confirming the rumors that Chris Bremner, known for his work in ‘Bad Boys for Life’ is in charge of developing it.

“We’re certainly working on a ‘National Treasure’ installment for the streaming service and we’re working on one for the big screen, hopefully they’ll both join us and bring them another movie,” said Jerry Bruckheimer.

The producer confirmed that the Disney + will be a much younger cast, it is the same concept, but with a young cast. But he stated that the feature film would be the same cast.

As for the possibility of ‘National Treasure 3’, Bruckheimer did not say that the Disney + series will remove the plan to make the film directed by Jon Turtletaub from the table, but that the plans for the series of the streaming service are more advanced.

“The film version is being written right now. The television version is in progress. We have a pilot script made and an outline of future episodes,” added the producer.

Although it’s been over a decade since the last movie was released in theaters, now seems like a great time to be a huge ‘National Treasure’ fan with so much new content.

Maybe, Nicolas Cage could make a cameo to further boost the cast of the series and incidentally prepare for the third installment of the saga.