An Audi crossed the United States from coast to coast at an average of 103 miles per hour, the record for the famous “Cannonball Run”

Madison Avenue deserted by NYC coronavirus quarantine.

The tradition of dangerous coast-to-coast driving record attempts in the United States has its most visible roots in the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash from the 1970s, presented as a fraternizing party on loud, colorful wheels in the 1981 comedy “Cannonball Run.”

The Cannonball Baker Sea-To-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, widely known as Cannonball Baker or Cannonball Run, It was an unofficial and unauthorized car race which was performed five times in the 1970s from New York City and Darien City, Connecticut, on the east coast of the United States to Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, California, according to Wikipedia.

Now a team of three unnamed people is believed to have taken the sport to the extreme, using a relatively low-profile, unmarked family-size sedan and taking advantage of freeways flushed by the coronavirus, Road and Track reports.

They established what It is believed to be a new transcontinental driving record from New York to Los Angeles.

According to Ed Bolian, who set a record in 2013 when road congestion was normal, the Audi A8 completed the “Cannonball Run” from New York to Los Angeles. in 26 hours and 38 minutes, breaking the 27 hour and 25 minute mark set last November by Arne Toman and Doug Tabutt.

Traffic analysis company Inrix has reported that congestion has decreased by nearly 50% on average in the US due to home stay policies.

Bolian did not reveal the identity of the drivers, but said in a YouTube video that he monitored a live track of the April 4-6 trip online and has seen weather data confirming the time.

The exact route the Audi took from the Red ball garage from New York City to the Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, and it is not known if a law enforcement agency knows or investigates the incident.

The average speed over the shortest possible route between the two points would be approximately 103 mph.

Not everyone is impressed.

In fact, Drivers took advantage of extraordinary circumstances and violated stay-at-home orders that are mandatory in most parts of the country.

The authorities have reported an increase in traffic accidents and violations of the allowed speed, after the “safer at home” measures were adopted, which have considerably reduced traffic.

