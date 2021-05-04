“With the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ we don’t want to disappoint the public”

The anthill began the week with a triple visit: Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto and Carlos Santos. The three star in the return of Paco’s Men Antena 3, one of the chain’s mythical series that raised them to fame alongside Hugo Silva or Michelle Jenner.

Pablo Motos wanted to know what the return of a fiction that was so popular with viewers meant: “It is a great responsibility because we do not want to disappoint our audience”Tous stated.

Nieto, for his part, pointed out that “There is something scary because people have the memory of the series very high”. Santos added that “Povedilla continues to bitch how they did beforeAt least the slaps came out for Paco and they still come out very well. “

“How good is a slap?”, the presenter wanted to know. Tous explained with a laugh that “You don’t have to hit too low, not too high and with three fingers on the cheek so that it stings, but it doesn’t hurt”.

Motos also highlighted that 10 years had passed since the series ended: “It rarely happens that they offer you a character from a decade ago and we have had a great time”Nieto replied.

“After these years I think we can enrich those characters because we have gained in maturity, although the essence remains the same“commented Tous.

The success of the series changed their lives for all of them: “Yes, and it’s funny, because when it was broadcast, everyone recognized me, but when they stopped broadcasting, it no longer“Nieto acknowledged).

But fame gave rise to curious situations: “To me They even asked me for an autograph on the beach in the water. A lady came in with the paper and the pen in hand and I, with the water on my chest, signed it, “recalled Tous.