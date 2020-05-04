With the defined strategic plan and the release of Ferj, Flamengo still needs to receive the positive signal from the State Government of Rio de Janeiro to, finally, have the return to training in the Ninho do Urubu authorized. For now, there is no certainty when Jorge Jesus, Gabigol & Cia will be able to work at CT.

With the end of the collective vacation on the last 30 days and the exams on athletes and coaching staff, the expectation of the football department was to return to the CT starting on Tuesday, the date on which the test results for Covid-19 are awaited. Officially, the club has not yet set a date for this, however, and the players continue to work at their homes.

With the document published on Sunday, Ferj reinforced the desire to finalize the Carioca Championship following the initial formula, but, leaving the club in charge of the decision to return to training, exempted itself from greater responsibility and did not indicate the way for that, since Wilson Witzel, on the 29th, extended the measures of social isolation until 11 May.

In decree 47.052 of April 29, 2020, the Government maintained the suspension of activities in “gyms, gymnasiums and similar establishments” until next Monday. According to the State’s advice, the CTs are part of this universe and the document of Ferj has no legal effect in the face of this decision. However, the parties – the board of Fla and the Wilson Witzel Government – have a close relationship, and a consultation will be made before any definition.

Among the clubs in Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo is the one that, behind the scenes, has acted with greater force for the return of activities in the CT. To make this possible, the medical department was committed to developing the best strategic plan for athletes to be safe in this return. Dr. Márcio Tannure participated in the commissions formed by Ferj and CBF, for example.

