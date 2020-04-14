“On the monetary level, the current situation resembles the scenario of the 1980s and is at the opposite end of what happened in 2002. Currently there is rejection by the peso, there is no demand for money and there are strong expectations of both devaluation and inflation. Both in an adaptive expectations model (looking back) and in a rational expectations model (looking at the fundamentals and forward), inflation expectations are increasing, “argue the economists of the consultancy Economics & Regions.

And they conclude: “Since the demand for money depends on the level of activity and the expected inflation, we must expect it to drop significantly. With a sharp drop in the demand for pesos, inflation would accelerate even without issuing. But since the BCRA has been issuing strongly since November, the issue was record in March’20 and will be more bulky in April’20, May’20 and June’20, inflation will end up accelerating exponentially. “

Hence the specialists in Economics & Regions, including Diego Giacomini, co-author of several books with the economist Javier Milei, Verónica Sosa, Sophia Parnisari and Matías Maccarone, they show in the consultant’s latest report: “In a moderate monetary expansion exercise, the monetary base could be growing year-on-year around 155% to 160% year-on-year in December 2020. The only way to try to avoid this would be with a sharp rise of at the interest rate in the second half, because without a sharp rise in the interest rate, no one would be surprised at triple-digit year-on-year inflation towards the end of 2020 and the first part of 2021. ”

However, in recent days other reports appeared, such as that of the Elypsis Consultant headed by the economist Eduardo Levy Yeyati that in line with revised World Bank forecasts intensified its forecast for a drop in GDP from 4.5% this year to 6.5%, after learning of the presidential decision to extend the quarantine for the second time for most of the activities and displacement of the population.

“We believe that the combination of insufficient testing and limited state capacity to cope with a spike in demand is tipping the balance of the government’s response to a longer quarantine and a more gradual and selective lifting of it, followed by a phase of social distancing that could last at least 12 months (until achieving a degree of immunization of the population that inhibits new spikes), which would slow down the recovery after this phase of isolation, “highlights the Elypsis report.

Also, as we anticipate, In recent days, containment policies for economic effects have shown delays in implementation and limitations in targeting, and there is still no plan to deal with the imminent problem of business solvency as a result of the sharp and prolonged fall in income and of the inflexibility of costs. We expect the government to move forward with partial public guarantees and to negotiate temporary salary cuts to avoid a massive flow of bankruptcies for SMEs, but the details – and the sources of financing – of these measures have not yet emerged. In any case, we expect a greater effort from the Treasury and we revise upwards our projection of the fiscal deficit, “the consultant pointed out.

Mitigating the rise in the general price level

Apparently, a factor not less that would contribute to containing the rate of rise in prices is the brutal drop in the speed of money circulation between the population and SMEs, as a result of forced isolation.

Between 2007 and 2018 the speed of money circulation, measured by the relationship between the annual equivalent value of GDP in current pesos and the monetary base it moved between 10.6 and 12.9 times, but in 2019 it accelerated to just over 15.5 times, a phenomenon that economists defined as “flight from the pesos”. Such an impulse was more powerful than the monetary base containment made by the Central Bank, with a rise that was attenuated from an average of 33.6% in 2018 to 23% the following year, since the inflation rate rose from 33.7% to 53.6 percent.

But now, due to the restrictions imposed by the fight against Covid-19, it is observed that the speed of circulation of money would have fallen to 13.9% in the first quarter of 2020, and less than 11 times in the beginning of the second, with a GDP that collapses in real terms at a rate close to 10%, and, with an inflation rate that for now fell to the 46% range, according to the REM forecasts for the period April to June.

So, as well as the increase in the speed of circulation of money, the quick detachment of the pesos for the purchase of goods or dollars, press upward on the general index of prices of the economy, the slowdown of that pass of hands of the currency national contributes to cause the inverse effect on inflation, or at least to mitigate it, if the rate of increase in the monetary base intensifies at the three-digit percentage rate compared to the previous year.