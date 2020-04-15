Amid the internal tensions over the link with the Casa Rosada, the measures taken by the Government to deal with the coronavirus and the role of the different protagonists of the opposition coalition, the main leaders of Together for Change returned to meet on Tuesday with the debut of Mauricio Macri after leaving the Presidency, and they reiterated the request for a meeting with Alberto Fernández to participate in the decisions related to the crisis unleashed by the advance of the pandemic.

“The coalition reiterates the request for an audience with the President and proposes to create a dialogue table with Together for Change, as the main opposition force, and the sectors of the world of work and production to bring closer the proposals that we have already presented in Congress in order to alleviate the situation of these sectors, “stressed the coalition in a statement released after the virtual meeting that they held for two hours and fifteen minutes.

In addition to the remote presence of Macri, who participated in the national table for the first time since leaving the Casa Rosada, they were part of the game. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich, Humberto Schiavoni and Cristian Ritondo, for PRO; Mario Negri, Luis Naidenoff, Alfredo Cornejo and Gustavo Valdés, from the UCR; Maximiliano Ferraro and Maricel Etchecoin, for the Civic Coalition, and Miguel Ángel Pichetto.

“There were harder positions and more moderate positions,” said one of the participants in the teleconference, which included a review by the head of the Buenos Aires government for the sanitary measures that the City took in the face of the advance of the pandemic: the curve (of contagion), but nobody has the precision of when it is going to climb, “admitted the Buenosairean chief.

Most of Cambiemos’ leaders, however, emphasized the social and economic crisis that broke out in parallel to the health crisis. For the opposition coalition, both issues must be tackled with the same impetus. Unlike the line that the Government lowers, which prioritizes public health over the rest.

Therefore, in the statement released after the meeting they warned about “the deterioration of the productive fabric.” It was the former Buenos Aires governor who then proposed the formation of a working table with the Casa Rosada, which was agreed to by the rest of the leaders and legislators. In addition to reiterating the meeting request to the President, which had already been made weeks ago through a letter.

“Three main ideas emerged from the meeting. The first is to reaffirm the responsibility of Together for Change as an opposition coalition and to reiterate accordingly the request to meet the President of the Nation. The second is to demand for the care of the Republic and the full functioning of its three powers, with special relevance respect for Congress and including federalism: it is necessary to establish a clear and equitable financing mechanism for the provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Aires and municipalities. And the third is to warn about the deterioration of the productive fabric of the country and the lives of millions of professionals, workers, self-employed, monotributistas, merchants and small companies, ”the document heads.

“We propose – and we have done so through projects in Congress – to take measures so that the effects of isolation do not leave permanent consequences. Let us remember that Argentina has a strict quarantine and, at the same time, one of the smallest official aid packages. Other countries are offering more significant aid. The aid proposed by the Argentine Government is around 1% of GDP, “they added in the text released.

Although there were no heated discussions during the virtual meeting – Macri, some participants warned, was conspicuously more effusive than expected – tension in the opposition coalition is the order of the day.

Within the PRO, for example, there is a latent tension due to the different positions around the link between its leaders and the Front of All. Macri, Bullrich and Pichetto, on the one hand, with a much tougher line regarding the role that space should take in relation to the sanitary, social and economic measures taken by the Government to battle the coronavirus.

And the sector led by Rodríguez Larreta, Vidal and the mayors of Greater Buenos Aires, in clear harmony with the President. Ritondo is also part of that side.

What’s more: at the same time that the leaders of Cambiemos exchanged opinions in the virtual meeting this afternoon, the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, returned to meet with the President in Olivos, again in the company of Juan Zabaleta, from Hurlingham, one of the Casa Rosada’s favorite communal chiefs.

At the PRO weekend meeting, led by the former president, neither his first cousin nor Vidal were part of the game. The former governor alleged health issues. The mayor was much more direct: “I had to work,” he said without euphemisms on the Animals on the Loose program.

Negri, meanwhile, is in the middle. At times he runs to one side. And sometimes towards the other. But he is, from the UCR, one of the leaders with the most dialogue with the President. Last Friday, Fernández anticipated, an hour before the announcement of the extension of the mandatory isolation, some details of the measure. The head of state prefers the head of the Cambiemos interblock and the radical bench in the lower house than Alfredo Cornejo, head of the national committee.

In the case of the Civic Coalition, Ferraro crushed, as he was able to reconstruct this medium, the need to be precise in the discussion of the issues. “The buckshot policy does not serve us,” he remarked. And he asked to give vitality to Parliament again, beyond the social distancing that threatens the operation of Congress.

The last Cambiemos meeting had been in February.