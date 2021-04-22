With the premiere of La Paloma y el Lobo, Armando Hernández celebrates 20 years of career – El Sol de México

Thinking that 20 years have passed since he released De la calle, his first film as an actor, makes Armando Hernández aware of the passage of time: “I feel like a relic,” he says with a laugh.

“Now I understand the cliché ’20 years are easy to say, but it’s been a long time.’ With these things, you suddenly realize the moment where you are, when they ask you these questions about your career and you become a figure ”, says in an interview with El Sol de México one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Since Loving You Hurts in Movies; The heroes of the north or Cappadocia on television; Until his participation as a regular guest on the television phenomenon I fall for laughter, Armando Hernández has diversified his career almost by chance.

“Opportunities came my way and I always said yes. I have trusted my intuition and since I came to acting by chance, I consider myself lucky ”.

Although he was a fan of cinema and television, he never imagined himself on the screen. Everything happened because it was not the most applied.

“I was doing a play in the third year of high school, and Alejandro Reza, the casting director, saw me there. I entered the school play because I was doing poorly in some subjects and it was so as not to go to extraordinary ones. The rest is history, ”he recalls.

Thus, he ended up acting in tapes such as Amarte hurts, or playing Julio César Chávez, in the bioseries authorized by the same boxer.

Now it premieres La Paloma y el Lobo, by Carlos Lenin, a drama about a couple with a worn-out relationship who has been displaced by the violence of their people.

“El Lobo is one of the characters that has cost me the most work, because he doesn’t have many dialogues. However, the emotional charge and the density had to be achieved with my control and facial expressions ”.

For this role, the actor received his third Ariel nomination (the first was Loving You Hurts in 2003 and the second Out of Heaven in 2007). And again, landing that role was serendipitous.

“I have known Carlos Lenin since he was a student. He invited me to do his thesis (the short 24 ° 51 ‘North Latitude), without pay or anything. You go and bet to see what happens. And what happened? That thanks to that short I do La Paloma y el Lobo and Julio César Chávez in his series. I have never sought to see what yes or what not; on the contrary, it is to feel grateful for these opportunities ”.

Through La Paloma y el Lobo, Armando Hernández not only managed to leave his mark as an actor, but also in the Cuchilla del Tesoro neighborhood, where he grew up. The collective I Love Cuchilla, painted a mural with his face, taking as inspiration a scene from this film.

“My beautiful face was captured in my neighborhood,” he jokes. “When they do things like this, I realize everything that has happened. It has been satisfying to move from magazine, photography and development films to a digital age; from working in television, film and theater, to platforms. That’s when the years weigh on me and I say ‘wow, it’s been a while.

And as an actor there is still a lot to do, he reflects. The third season of Se rent quarters just premiered; will present its first villain in The Repatriate, a Disney + series and awaits the premiere of the film The Killer of Oblivion. “I still have everything to do. I keep discovering ”, he assures.