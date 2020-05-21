Mexico City.- During the 7:00 pm conference of Dr. Hugo López-Gatell; the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco announced that they will resume again the long weekends that were canceled weeks ago to encourage national tourism.

Due to the urgency of the tourism sector to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and the extended quarantine, the official of the federal tourism sector broke the news.

With this measure, the government seeks to retake the economic power that internal tourism represents, he explained.

The federal official clarified that the president authorized him to detonate tourism, which will remain On long weekends, we talk about an increase in hotel occupancy of 7 or 8 percentage points.

We are talking about 2 million tourists and additionally 5 million tourists traveling from abroad, explained Torruco.

For its part Ministry of Health (Ssa) that 56 thousand 594 accumulated cases are going, as well as 6 thousand 090 deaths due to the disease in the country.

Tabasco has relaxed: SSa

In addition, López Gatell pointed out that when measures were relaxed in the state of Tabasco, there were an exacerbation in the transmission of covid-19, that is, the infections in this place increased.

The federal official warned that a behavior of two curves was seen, which is called a bimodal curve, which means that there is a peak in a certain period, while that there is another peak in another.

We need to conclude with all order the National Day of Healthy Distance, we have 12 valuable days to keep us at home and later when the openings start they have to be orderly, staggered and well cared for.

ARH