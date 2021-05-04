with the pandemic and teleworking, meetings have exploded (and yes, many could have been an email)

Many of those informal face-to-face meetings that took place in offices disappeared with the pandemic and the recommendation to telecommute whenever possible. One of the consequences of this is that meetings have increased (especially via videoconference).

These meetings are also shorter, which may be indicative of two trends, perhaps diametrically opposed: that they have learned to make meetings shorter, more direct and effective and that, perhaps, meetings are being abused when many of them could be resolved with an email.

Yeah we get together more

One of the studies that confirm this increase in meetings is the one entitled “Collaboration during the coronavirus: the impact of COVID-19 on the nature of work” from Harvard Business School.

To do this study, we examined the emails and meeting invitations of more than three million employees in more than 21,000 companies worldwide, spread over 16 countries. The data they used came from “an information technology service provider that licenses digital communications solutions to organizations around the world.”

This metadata indicate the actual behavior of employees in organizations and do not come from surveys, so the study authors assure that they are more reliable data and not based on feelings and opinions.

The analysis of these data shows that, indeed, the confinements entailed increase in emails exchanged and meetings held. The most striking increases were in the number of meetings (12.9% more) and the number of attendees (13.5% more).

To analyze changes in worker behavior, the study compares data from meetings and emails during lockdown periods with data from the eight weeks before and eight weeks after the lockdown ended.

Less meeting time

However, this analysis shows that even though we meet more, the average duration of meetings has been reduced by 20.1%. In other words, we dedicate 11.5% less of our time to these meetings.

In European cities such as Brussels, Oslo and Zurich, the duration of meetings was drastically shortened. In fact, it is a trend that was maintained during the month following the start of the lockdown. Meanwhile, in the US cities of Chicago, New York and Washington DC, the duration of the meetings decreased less.

The study also found that people worked more from home. A conclusion that is drawn from the number of hours between the first and last email sent or meeting a person attended in one day. On average, the length of the working day increased by 48.5 minutes.

Three meetings a day

Another survey, this time conducted by Twingate among 1,000 employees, also found that almost half of them (45%) attended more meetings during the pandemic than when working in the office. On average, each employee has about three meetings per day, which are generally conducted by video call.

According to this survey, employees have gone from having seven hours of calls a week to doubling this amount to 15 calls each week.

The fatigue before so much meeting

The increase in these meetings, both face-to-face and by videoconference, is leading many companies to take different measures for the well-being of employees, such as days without meetings.

As a MIT Sloan study last summer of 150 employees in various industries in the US and Europe asserted, the vast majority of workers feel fatigued and exhausted during and after your virtual meetings, more than with face-to-face meetings.

Something that, in addition, contributes to us feeling more stressed, as recent research has confirmed.

The companies developing videoconferencing solutions are carrying out improvements in your applications in order to reduce this feeling of fatigue.

To understand why this Zoom fatigue occurs, Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory (VHIL), has published a study in which he identifies four consequences of prolonged video chats that contribute to this feeling of fatigue. before so much meeting.

Why do we get tired of so much virtual meeting? From the excessive amount of close eye contact, which is very intense in video calls; for constantly watching ourselves during video chats in real time; because video chats drastically reduce our usual mobility; and because the cognitive load is much higher in video chats.