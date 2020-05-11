BMW works at its High Technology Competence Center in Munich (Germany) with the aim of doubling by 2030 the energy density of the battery cells of its vehicles while maintaining quality standards and thereby also doubling the autonomy of its models’ zero emissions. ‘

BMW has invested € 200 million in the construction of these facilities, which employ around 200 professionals and experts from all over the world and in which the entire value chain of battery cells is controlled and analyzed.

For the president of the company’s board of directors, Oliver ZipseThis center places BMW “in an enviable position, since, based on the current technology of the i3, in 2030 it will be able to double the energy density of the battery cells and, therefore, also the autonomy of its vehicles.”

“Battery cell technology is a key factor in the success of the group’s strategy in electric vehicles, as it influences both operating performance and battery costs. Our experience across the value chain ensures that we always let’s be at the forefront of technology, “added Zipse.

At this Munich High-Tech Competence Center, BMW maps the entire value chain of battery cell technology, from research and development to battery composition and design.

Its suitability for large-scale manufacturing is also tested. The facilities combine all the company’s knowledge in this area, which facilitates the “complete, transparent and sustainable” development of the battery cells. Furthermore, recycling is an intrinsic part of all processes.

Production network

Today, the company already builds electrified vehicles at eleven plants worldwide, integrated into the existing production system. The batteries needed for the electrified models come from the company’s three battery factories in Dingolfing (Germany), Spartanburg (USA) and Shenyang (China). The BMW Group has also located battery production in Thailand as part of a connection with the Dräxlmaier Group. The BMW Group plant in Dingolfing plays an important role within the network as a center of expertise for electric drive systems.

