With the new Cigarette and Mercedes-AMG launch, playing Corruption in Miami has never been easier

Mercedes-AMG Y Cigarette Racing They started their collaborations in 2007, mainly to organize joint marketing and customer activities. However, whether on the water or on land, both brands are united by their focus on delivering the ultimate in performance for their customers. That is why the Stuttgart firm has the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, the one from Miami the Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series, clearly inspired by the coupe.

The thirteenth racing boat, the result of the collaboration between the German firm and the American company, has the same orange and black tone as the two-seater on which it is based. However, another similarity to take into account is the benefits. This 12.5 meter boat delivers a total power of 2,250 hp thanks to five 4.6-liter Mercury Racing 450R V8 blocks. Each generates 450 hp on the transmission shaft, enough for the boat to reach a maximum speed of 145 km / h in open water.

Although the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series can reach the 325 km / h with “only” one 4.0-liter 700-hp biturbo V8, the physics of road and sea travel is at least very different. What for the car may be child’s play, it is an outstanding speed for a luxury boat that can transport more than 10 people. Interestingly, the motors can be controlled individually or together through the throttle system; to go unnoticed in the night walks of the Florida coasts.

Something exceptional about the hardware and software in the Cigarette 41 ‘Nighthawk AMG Black Series is that its two-step design, with a carbon fiber hardtop and deck. Composite materials and proprietary construction techniques ensure the integrity of the boat’s frame, finished in what the star’s home calls Magmabeam Orange & Black. AMG emblems can be found everywhere and each one is individually painted; They are not stickers or overlay decals.

The helm features not one, but three Garmin 8617 displays mounted flush with the aluminum instrument panel machined with a CNC milling machine. Additionally, the perimeter of the panel features RGB accent lighting, which is programmed to create the illusion that the dashboard is floating. Also worth mentioning are stainless steel grab handles, CNC machined footrests, an Audio Marine stereo, additional screens located on the aft and bow seats, and a two-tone tinted bath.

In addition, upholstery is a custom design created to dissipate heat even in dark colors, so occupants stay comfortable when out in the sun. And it works exceptionally well, even in the Sevillian heat. The helm has two rows with three seats each, with an “L” shaped saloon at the rear of the boat, plus “U” shaped seats in the bow and an elongated bench just in front of the ship. center console, where we will surely spend most of our time.

The price of the Cigarette launch with the Mercedes-AMG stamp is not specified, although if we take into account the 415,000 euro fee for the AMG GT Black Series, we suspect that it is not something that anyone who really wants one has to ask if it really is. your wish to get hold of this boat. If you want to feel like Sonny crockett on “Corruption in Miami”, this is your vehicle. Or else, CUPRA, Lamborghini or Lexus also have their own range of equally daring water vehicles, although perhaps a notch below.

