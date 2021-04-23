With the most watched series Luis Miguel Is he eccentrically rich? | Instagram

With a great trajectory that precedes his career, his consecrated hits that sound everywhere and the sweeping launch of his bioseries, the singer Luis Miguel is a figure who crosses the barrier of time and is positioned as the fashionable artist at 51 years old, can you imagine the fortune he currently possesses?

In more than 30 years of career, Luis Miguel is a figure that does not go out of style, much of it due to his successes and his controversial life always surrounded by mysticism, with difficult periods, the “Sun of Mexico“He manages to recover and the launch of his life story on Netflix has been his ransom table.

Staying in the taste of several generations has allowed “aPuerto Rican stro“Living surrounded by eccentric luxuries and comforts, taking into account that he began his career from a very young age, which has led him to be considered one of the wealthiest celebrities in Latin America.

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, who gained fame as the so-called “Sol de México”, or “Luismi” would amass a great fortune which among tours, royalties, his euphoric series, etc., has been valued at 180 million dollars, as revealed by the Celebrity Net Worth media.

It may interest you Goodbye Érika Buenfil! Luis Miguel will be the “king” In Tik Tok?

The site would base its analysis on the fortune that “Micky” has generated thanks to his tours, concerts, record sales worldwide and royalties received from copyrights, which would position him according to Celebrity as one of the “star of the show” richest in Mexico.

In addition, it should be remembered that Gallego Basteri also made some films, particularly “Love fever” which was one of the most viewed to date, among others.

How much do you earn per concert?

According to certain data revealed, the earnings that Luis Miguel Gallego can receive after a presentation are currently around one million dollars. In Las Vegas alone, tickets to their shows are priced between $ 300 and $ 1,500.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The amount that the series generated?

In 2018, the first season that was released on his life once again highlighted his career, making him the artist with the highest number of reproductions of that year on the Spotify music platform, around 50% in the number of reproductions, it transcended .

Now, after the premiere of the second season, on Sunday April 18, the interpreter of unforgettable songs such as “La Inconditional”, “Cold as the Wind”, “I have everything except you”, “Guilty or not”, ” Now you can leave “among many more will receive about 15 million dollars.

The continuation of the life of the “Sun” was one of the most acclaimed stories of the streaming service, despair increased after the delay in recordings due to the pandemic, which brought even more expectations to the vast majority of users of the service who follow the life of the “divo de México”.

It may interest you The second season of Luis Miguel has revealed these details

Has its own brand of wine

In addition to the great profits that he has earned throughout his career, it should be said that Gallego Basteri also owns a brand of wines, “Cabernet Suvignon” called “Único Luis Miguel”.

It has a complex production process, since it needs to be aged for 14 months in barrels. However, El Reserva, can be purchased on the website of this red wine for $ 1,199, consumers purchase a box with three bottles of this edition.

The famous “star of Mexico” who has ceased to appear on the public scene, presided over his 51 years on April 19 and although his whereabouts is unknown so far, it was his fans and admirers who poured into endless warm Congratulations.

It may interest you Goodbye beard! Ricky Martin debuts a new look and makes them fall in love

In addition, a surprise also came to social networks when the Netflix platform made a very special video with unpublished images from NASA where the “Sun” appears, the material appears set to music by the artist interpreted by Diego Boneta, an actor who personifies “Luismi” in the plot of the streaming service.