With the majority vaccinated and without masks: This is the postcovid world in Israel

With more than 80% of adults vaccinated, Israel lived its first day without a mask on the streets with hugs and face-to-face meetings.

Sunday, April 18, was an atypical day for the more than 9.2 million Israelis compared to last year: As if it were an image of the pre-pandemic world, the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities, shone full of people without masks.

At the port of Tel Aviv, the beaches brought groups of all ages together on the sand, while the streets of the city center seemed to return to the summer of 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted structures around the world.

Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP

The end of the mandatory use of face masks on the streets was announced on Thursday, April 15, through a statement from the Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein, who described the vaccination as a success and obviated the need to use masks in open public spaces:

“The masks are made to protect us from the coronavirus. But since the experts have concluded that the mask was no longer necessary outdoors, I have decided to lift the obligation to wear a mask ”.

Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP

In the midst of the hoarding of vaccines by the richest countries in the world, described by the WHO as a disgrace, everything indicates that Israel will be the first country to achieve herd immunity across the globe.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, 53% of its citizens have completed the vaccination scheme against COVID-19. Its about first country in the world to immunize more than half of its population and with it, a sudden reduction in severe coronavirus cases and deaths.

Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP

In Jerusalem, the tour guides raised their voices without masks again in front of groups of national travelers who accompanied the tours without the need to wait for the right moment to remove the mask and take a photo.

The vaccination effort in Israel began in December 2020, thanks to a multimillion-dollar agreement with the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which made multiple deliveries with millions of doses in exchange for obtaining real information about the effect of vaccines on the Israeli population.

Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP

With a positivity rate of 0.3%, the authorities also announced the almost total reactivation of their hit tourism sector: as of May 23, tourists from all over the world will be able to visit Israel, as long as they carry a receipt proving their complete vaccination and a negative PCR test result for coronavirus.

Although the mask is no longer a requirement to go out, it is necessary to enter any enclosed space, such as businesses and public transportation.

Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP

And although 80% of Israelis over the age of 20 have received the pair of doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, the WHO and different health organizations recommend measure and ask not to claim victory in the face of the gradual decrease in active cases of COVID -19 in various latitudes, where vaccination begins to reach the majority of the population.

