In 2013 when Naughty Dog released “The Last of Us” for the PlayStation 3, everyone was amazed by the graphic quality of the game, its extensive settings, but above all, its history: an argument that took us through of the best of the human being, as well as his darkest and most disturbing side. The endgame is considered one of the best in video game history.

Seven years later, Naughty Dog brings Ellie and Joel back in “The Last of Us Part II”, and it stands generally, four years after the protagonists settled in Jackson, with Joel’s brother, Tommy. Making a sequel to a game so beloved by a large base of PlayStation gamers seemed like a risky bet when we met the first details of the game at E3 2018. However, the geniuses of Naughty Dog did it again: “The Last of Us II “is a masterpiece that surpasses every aspect of the original, from the graphic section to the immersive narrative and which deals with deep and complex themes such as love, family relationships, friendship and also feelings such as hatred and revenge. In short, this new adventure convinces us that love and hate are so opposite that they end up touching each other.

We take on the role of an Ellie who is in the stage of leaving adolescence and becoming a young adult who has taken an important role in caring for the Jackson community. When a group called “Los Lobos” tries to infiltrate the community, Ellie launches again to cross the country to go after them.

From here a real roller coaster of emotions and action begins. As we delve into the story and advance through the territories that nature has recovered in the United States, we can realize that the game mechanics feels identical to the experience of the first game, however, the artificial intelligence of the enemies, new forms of detection (the use of dogs, for example) and a grill of renewed enemies (Although it is not a wide gallery that ends up changing the style of play) literally make every step we take in the devastated streets of the city ​​or in the dark spaces of the interiors is a life or death decision.

Ammunition is just as rare as in the previous game, which forces us to think better about our strategies when trying to cross an area. There will always be a choice for the player: shoot their way, hide in the shadows and sneak across or a mix of both, set traps, hide, and lure enemies into encountering mines and other artifacts.

The graphic section takes full advantage of the PlayStation 4, in the review we made we played “The Last of Us II” on a PlayStation 4 Pro with a 4K screen with HDR, a combo that manages to highlight the impressive post-apocalyptic world of Naughty Dog and there is life everywhere: frogs, rabbits, birds that stop chirping when someone approaches, rain, fog, everyone built had a careful treatment that makes us feel in a deteriorated and green world at the same time, for what we can say that those extra months that were taken to polish the game were worth it.

The characters that accompany Joel and Ellie, both friends and enemies, are, as always, endearing, with their own arches and problematic and undertones that make them so human that they cause us deep empathy or revulsion, and add value to the story. They do not become just decorative elements that serve as a bridge to connect the main story, but have a life of their own within it.

“The Last of Us II” is undoubtedly a masterpiece for its narrative, a technical and technological milestone for the graphic display in game physics and the use of particles such as fog, smoke, dust and spores, among other elements. A game that is not afraid to reinvent itself and that gives us a sequel that completely surpasses the original. Above all the above, “The Last of Us II” is the definitive game, the title that defines the PlayStation 4 and a farewell with hype, cymbals and fireworks to the current generation of consoles.

