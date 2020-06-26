Felipe Calderón and Genaro García Luna (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Felipe Calderón tries, together with Margarita Zavala, to form a new opposition political party in Mexico for the 2021 elections in order to take away, first, most of the cameras from Morena and then, perhaps, think about the Mexican presidency .

However, he has against him a series of accusations that have destabilized his acceptance among Mexicans, such as the arrest of his former secretary for Public Security, Genaro García Luna, the transfer of arms in the operation « Fast and Furious », the cooperation of drug traffickers with the DEA, among others.

In this regard, former Mexican President Felipe Calderón gave an exclusive interview to the Latin Us news portal with Carlos Loret de Mola in which he spoke about the legal processes now facing his former security secretary Genaro García Luna.

In the conversation with the Mexican journalist, he assured that his party will not be “born dead” nor is there anything to reproach him about his presidential past, since, in the first place, García Luna is not a militant, in addition to being “an effort of leading citizens for Margarita Zavala who want to participate in politics, who are worried, tired of this government, who want to change the course of the country and know that the only way is through elections ”.

Furthermore, he revealed that has no intention of speculating on the innocence or alleged guilt of Genaro García Luna in the negotiation with drug traffickers for the transportation of dogas, corruption, among others. He also assured that he grants respect to the former official’s children, who believe him completely innocent.

However, he stressed that his government has been credited as one of those who mercilessly fought organized crime and drug trafficking; without forgetting that, according to his statement, his government itself investigated key pieces of the security cabinet involved in crimes, even sending them to jail.

“There were many people that we put in jail. To prison was a director of the Federal Police, deputy attorney for SEIDO, an undersecretary of defense. The truth was we were relentless, but the team was not a single person, it was a team with the Navy, Defense, and Attorney General’s Office that integrated one of the best fights against crime, ”he clarified.

He also clarified that although he did not know about the cooperation between La Barbie and the DEA, it was his government that finally managed to capture Édgar Valdez Villareal, better known as La Barbie, to later extradite him to the United States.

Felipe Calderón assured in the interview that putting Genaro García Luna in the head of the Department of Public Security from Mexico was, with the information available at the time, a correct decision, since he was an important official.

However, he assured that with the information that has come to light since the arrest of the former official, I probably wouldn’t have put him in charge of the secretariat in 2006, when he started his six-year term.

« Perhaps with the information that is now, perhaps not, but it is information that I did not have when I named it, » he said.

« The truth is that they pay you and choose you to make decisions with the information you have and to act according to a scenario of uncertainty, which is what characterizes the exercise of public administration in a country as complicated as Mexico, » said Felipe Calderón .

Lastly, he revealed that he will assume part of his responsibility for having named him the day Garcia Luna is sentenced for the accusations against him, while He will consider such behavior as true treason and disloyalty.

