Bahía Blanca, 650 kilometers away from the capital Buenos Aires, is a city that breathes basketball and makes an enormous contribution to the formation of the ‘Golden Generation’ of Argentina. From there came names like Manu Ginóbili, Pepe Sánchez and Alejandro Montecchia, members of the Olympic champion team in Athens 2004. Now another player appears with the potential to occupy a prominent place on the world stage. And it is a legitimate Brazilian talent.

Born in Rio Claro, interior of São Paulo, the shipowner Caio Pacheco, 21, changed a scenario of uncertainty at the base of Palmeiras because there is no professional team in the club and accepted the challenge of moving to the neighboring country. After almost three years in Argentina, the 1.89m player was one of the highlights of the strong Argentine league, Weber Bahía Basket, until the tournament was halted because of the new coronavirus pandemic. He recently named the NBA Draft.

“Not having an adult team changes a lot. Since I started in basketball, I dreamed of being a professional. I received this opportunity here and tried to grab it. At that moment, I thought it was the best,” he explained. The chance painted with the help of a friend Rafael Paulichi, who had already done a test at Bahía Basket. “They went to see a training session to see him, we played on the same team, they also needed a guard to play in the Development League and we started a conversation. Pepe asked for a video and, in the end, it worked.”

This Pepe, quoted by Caio, for those who did not link the name to the surname, is Pepe Sánchez. The Olympic champion owner is the creator of the Bahía Basket project and serves as the club’s president. The ‘Golden Generation’ influence is daily. The Brazilian also worked with Alejandro Montecchia, another member of that team. Manu Ginóbili’s older brother, Sebastian, was another who helped the player’s growth.

“It is a privilege to have a guy like him (Pepe) always close. Sometimes I even have a conflict in my head, because I am a fan and, at the same time, he is the owner of the club. He is always with us, talking, passing tips, teaching. You know everything about the game, so I’m always looking to absorb everything I can. “

About another idol he met in Argentina, Caio says that it took a second meeting to register the moment. “I crashed, I couldn’t ask for a photo for Manu (Ginóbili), just say hello and I didn’t say anything”, he recalled. Fate granted a second chance. “He went to see a game, we won and I did well. He went to the locker room, told me he liked what he saw and then I took a picture.”

What Ginóbili saw that day was a player who evolved very physically when he left Brazil and went to play in Argentina. Caio gained strength without losing agility, always playing very aggressively towards the basket. Before the stoppage of the Argentine league, the point guard was second in points, averaging 19.1, and the first in assists, with six per game.

The performances yielded comparisons with Facundo Campazzo, owner of Real Madrid and Argentina’s vice-champion of the world in 2019. Caio also likes the style of Trae Young, from Atlanta Hawks, without forgetting to mention national references, such as Marcelinho Huertas.

There is no chance that he will disband to the Argentine side. As he played for the base for the Brazilian team, when he won the South American title twice -, the owner can only defend Brazil. “It has always been my dream to wear the shirt of the adult Brazilian team. I have never considered anything different. It is a dream, just like playing in the NBA or Europe,” he said.

The American league could be the next career move. With the draft under the influence of the pandemic, the franchises, for now, will not be able to conduct training with the athletes and this may favor the Brazilian in the process. ‘I don’t know what the draft will be like. The moment we are living in is not an easy one, we have to wait for the virus to evolve. I haven’t had contact with any teams yet, I leave that to my agents, but when the time comes, I’ll know. “

Caio is preparing for the future in Rio Claro, where he was born and fell in love with basketball under the influence of his parents Álvaro and Ana Paula, who were athletes. The number 9 on the shirt is a tribute to the father, who defended Palmeiras for 17 years. The family, which also has 15-year-old brother Cauã, is etched on the skin, with tattoos on his right arm, and is responsible for him continuing to feed the dream of being another Brazilian in the NBA, only this time with a path of strong influence of the ‘Golden Generation’ of Argentina.

