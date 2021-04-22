“With the goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, we are going to deploy 4,000 MW per year of renewables”

What is EDP’s main line of action regarding sustainable energy?

At EDP we are aware of the important challenges that lie ahead to contribute to a common sustainable development. We have just presented the 2021-2025 strategic plan, with 24,000 million euros of investment, focused on growth in renewable energies mainly. And, in this sense, we are not only going to grow in renewable energies, but we are accompanying our clients on this path towards decarbonizing the economy, with innovative and adapted solutions, such as self-consumption, electric mobility and efficiency services.

We want to lead the energy transition and, with the goal of being a carbon neutral company by 2030, we are going to deploy 4,000 MW per year of renewables and we are going to double our commitment to solar energy and wind power installation capacity. Of this investment of 24,000 million euros, 80% will go to renewable energies, to improve our portfolio in the energies of the future: wind, solar, hydrogen and storage.

One of the latest operations of the company is the award of the electricity supply by Adif. What does this operation mean for EDP?

The award of the Adif electricity supply is excellent news for the EDP Group. It is the largest electric power contract in Spain, which reinforces our position in a market as competitive as that of energy marketing. We have obtained 18 of the 21 lots at stake for a period of 24 months and with the possibility of extension for another 12 months. This is something very important. We are very happy that Adif has selected us as a partner in its plan to combat climate change and the decarbonisation of the railway system with 100% green energy. This award is in line with our work to achieve a more sustainable world for future generations and, in addition, Adif is one of the main electricity consumers in Spain, so it is even more satisfactory to take this step together with them.

What differentiates EDP in a market as competitive as the commercialization of energy?

After the liberalization of the market, at EDP we were pioneers in the commercialization of energy to companies, reinforcing our position in it and making a great commitment to the commercialization activity that allowed us to stand out in a scenario in full transformation. We continue in the same line, with innovative and disruptive initiatives such as the first Solar Neighborhood in Spain, an energy community project that will facilitate the shared use of renewable and solidarity energy or MiVe, the first comprehensive electric mobility service in Spain. Furthermore, as an innovative and dynamic company, we design all our products and services by putting the customer at the center of all decisions and applying ESG criteria in all actions. The goal, explore new services, increase efficiency and digitization.

What are the company’s plans in the solar energy sector?

At last year’s growth rate, it would take 50 years to reach the installed capacity in Germany, so Spain’s potential is enormous and, furthermore, we are the country in Europe with the highest solar radiation. Solar energy is one of the main opportunities to accelerate the energy transition. At EDP we are aware of this and we are committed to self-consumption, one of the energy solutions with the greatest savings potential, both for homes and for companies and industries. In addition, it enhances business competitiveness through savings and efficiency, at the same time that it favors the protection of the environment.

One of the most interesting initiatives that we have underway now is the Solar District. The first solar neighborhood to be installed in Spain will be in Zaragoza and is the result of an agreement between us with the Zaragoza City Council and ECODES. Without a doubt, it is a revolution in which 200 residents and businesses will share, starting this summer, the energy generated by photovoltaic panels installed in a municipal sports center. Its main objective: to facilitate access to renewable energy, of proximity and solidarity, also promoting inclusion and energy culture.

We see more and more industries and companies that are committed to self-consumption of solar energy, what does it bring them?

That’s how it is. Self-consumption is positioning itself as a key element for the future of many industries and companies that are betting on it thanks to cost reduction, energy savings and efficiency, but also because it contributes to the protection and care of the environment. One of the priorities of companies today is to reduce the impact of their activity on the environment, thus becoming increasingly sustainable.

What plans does the company have in terms of sustainable mobility?

Our strategy is to continue growing in the three areas in which we are working. At EDP we are committed to both public charge and solutions for homes and companies.

We have just launched the first comprehensive electric mobility solution in Spain, which responds to the main needs of drivers for charging at home, away from home and assistance services. MiVe covers the installation and maintenance of points, recharges at home and in public access facilities. Also the transfer of the vehicle or assistance for recharging incidents.

Although much remains to be done until we achieve an electric recharging network as large as traditional gas stations, we are also betting on public recharging. Today we have a network of more than 300 points in public spaces, but we are putting charging points in public car parks, in city centers, and reaching agreements with companies to locate them in the car parks of their headquarters. We are committed to developing the public charge infrastructure because we think it is essential. We are clear that we must have enough charging points, but we cannot see public charging as the only way to grow the electricity park.

Our goal is to have some 10,000 chargers in Spain and Portugal by 2030, between public and private.