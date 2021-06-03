With the ex’s friend !, Hoy’s driver finds love | Instagram

Where I least expected it! Apparently love appears at the moment and then less expected, because according to TVNotas magazine, the beloved host of the Hoy Program, Lambda Garcia he would have found love in his ex’s friend.

It became more than evident in the morning Televisa star last February that Lambda was visibly saddened to have ended his relationship with Luja Duhart. But it seems that he quickly found comfort and with it a new partner.

They ensure that the participant of The Stars Dance Today began to approach a friend of Duhart, the handsome Diego Oseguera and it is said that little by little they realized the connection that existed between them and ended in love.

According to the famous entertainment magazine, with the deal, Lambda García and Oseguera decided to give themselves a new chance in love, this regardless of whether it is their ex-partner’s friend. They noted that despite having little time together, the relationship is going very well.

So formal is the courtship of the driver of the Hoy Program and this handsome young man who despite having been a couple for just over a month, they say, Lambda has already introduced Oseguera to his closest social circle, and even to his family.

They stressed that the handsome actor and driver is more than happy and in love and what happened with Luja Duhart has already been forgotten. Long live love!

Diego Oseguera can be found easily on social networks, where it is more than evident that he likes to share photographs in which he looks like the gallant that he is, since he has a very well worked anatomy and a very attractive face.

Diego describes himself on his Instagram account as an actor and producer, where he has more than six thousand followers and does not stop receiving compliments for his anatomy. Congratulations to Lambda García !.