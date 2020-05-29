RIO – The pandemic of Covid-19 hit the Brazilian economy in the last 15 days of the first quarter, starting in mid-March, but it was enough for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to shrink 1.5% in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday, the 29th.

Already expected by analysts – who also projected a decrease of 1.5%, according to research by Broadcast Projections -, the fall must have been only the first step of the new recessive cycle, since the survey pointed, before the data of the first quarter was known, to a fall of 11% in this second quarter, taking the GDP of 2020 to end 6, 05% below that of 2019, in the biggest annual fall in history.

With the adoption of the first social isolation measures starting on Monday, March 16, a scenario of closed shopping malls and restaurants, empty airports, big cities without traffic jams and movie theaters pointing to a stalled economy, in an unprecedented crisis . Since then, economists have explained that the crisis is unprecedented because it brings down the supply of labor, affecting production as well as demand, that is, the ability of families to consume.

This simultaneous drop in supply and demand was seen in the GDP data for the first quarter. From the perspective of supply, the industry fell 1.4% in relation to the fourth quarter, while the services sector, which accounts for 74% of the economy, shrank 1.6%. The 0.6% rise in agricultural GDP, which weighs little in the total, was insufficient to advance economic activity as a whole.

“Farming seems inert to the pandemic so far, also considering the second quarter, with strong demand from China”, says economist Vitor Vidal, from XP Investimentos.

On the demand side, household consumption, a major component of GDP, shrank 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On the one hand, social isolation immediately prevented people from going out to consume. On the other hand, the movement tends to continue, as companies that have seen their revenues fall, lay off more and more. In March and April alone, 1.1 million formal jobs were closed. When informal work is also considered, 5 million have already lost their jobs until April.

“It is a very strong recession, with a 7% drop in GDP (for the year) and unemployment of 16% to 18% (at the end of the year). It stopped the economy, there is no way,” said José Márcio Camargo, economist at Genial Investimentos and professor at PUC-Rio.

To mitigate the effects of the recession, since the deepening of the crisis in March, economists have agreed that the federal government has to spend more on measures to support household income, expand credit and support companies, at least temporarily.

The differences are around the need, or not, to adjust the economic policy model of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Many are against the idea, especially economists who do not see space to expand public investments, a predominant position in the financial market.

For Camargo, from Genial, the increase in expenses to face the covid-19 should be temporary, although the recovery of the economy after the retraction in the first semester is slow. Because of the bureaucracy and controls of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), it would take at least two years for public investments to leave the paper and there is no room for that in the Budget.

That is why, after the worst of the pandemic, it is necessary to return to the reform agenda and cut public spending, with maintenance of the ceiling. According to Camargo, with reforms such as state administration and taxation, in addition to regulatory changes in infrastructure, such as the approval of the new basic sanitation framework, private investments will come. “There is still money left in the world. There is even more with the crisis. If you have opportunities (in Brazil), you will have (foreign) investment,” stated Camargo.

The abandonment of the reform agenda and the increase in spending, even with investments, would make the growth of public debt to be seen as “unsustainable”, which would increase the distrust of market investors, raising the interest rates charged on debt securities, making the dollar even more expensive and bringing inflation, which would tend to extend the recession, Camargo said.

In the same vein, Alberto Ramos, director of research for Latin America at the Goldman Sachs bank, sees fears about the dynamics of public spending and indebtedness as one of the reasons for foreign investors to stay outside the country.

“We see the country in a very complicated situation, with a GDP drop of 7% to 8% this year. And there is a lot of concern with the fiscal part, which was already in a very fragile situation. A lot of time was lost and reforms were not approved. “, said Ramos, in an interview with Estadão / Broadcast.

On the other hand, there are economists defending the increase in public investments. For Raul Velloso, an economic consultant specialized in public finances, the crisis will impose on the Jair Bolsonaro government a change in the Guedes model – “pro-reduction” of public debt and “anti-public investment”, based on the reduction of the weight of the State and on the attraction of private capital, especially foreign capital, to make investments. “It is time to change the model, period. If there were reasons for that before, now there are more”, says the consultant.

Professor at the University of Brasília (UnB), economist José Luís Oreiro also sees no way out of facing the recession outside the increase in public investments. With international trade down because of the covid-19 and the country’s image scratched by political crises and by the erratic confrontation of the pandemic, there will be no boost from exports or foreign investments. With widespread bankruptcy of companies and the indebtedness of those that survive, there will also be no private investment, while high unemployment should continue to inhibit consumption.

“By exclusion, we only have public investment. It is either that or nothing. We are going to spend a decade stagnant,” said Oreiro. / COLLABORATED BY RICARDO LEOPOLDO, THAÍS BARCELLOS AND CÍCERO COTRIM

