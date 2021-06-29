With the doodle of an alebrije, Google remembers Pedro Linares

115 years ago he was born Pedro Linares placeholder image and Google remembers it with an alebrije doodle.

The alebrijes are fantastic animals that were born from a dream that he Mexican folk artist had during a convalence.

From their imagination they became world famous for their strange shapes and striking colors.

The celebration with an alebrije doodle

Today we woke up with good news as we entered Google.

The tech giant decided dedicate a doodle in the shape of an alebrije to the Mexican artist Pedro Linares, to celebrate the 115th anniversary of his birth.

“Happy 115th birthday to the Mexican popular artist Pedro Linares López… The #GoogleDoodle Today shows a recreation of one of his famous alebrijes, vividly colored sculptures of fantastic creatures ”, you can read on Twitter.

Happy 115th birthday to Mexican folk artist Pedro Linares López🇲🇽 Today’s papier-mâché #GoogleDoodle features a recreation of one of his famous alebrijes — vibrantly colored sculptures of fantastical creatures🐲 Learn more → https://t.co/HDcSP7lJpo pic.twitter.com/WffKZKLltC – Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 29, 2021

The doodle is a tribute to work that made the artist known internationally and reflects many of the elements he used to bring alebrijes to life.

Alebrijes are creatures or animals of a strange nature, different textures and with a lot of color.

For this reason, Google decided to remember it with the doodle of an alebrije.

Who was Pedro Linares?

Pedro Linares was born in Mexico City on June 29, 1906.

He was a craftsman who was dedicated to cardboard already design figures with papier-mâché from a workshop located behind the La Merced Market, In the city center.

He was an expert in the realization of various figures, including alebrijes.

Fame came after the age of 30, when after suffer from a terrible diseaseHe had a kind of hallucination.

Between dreams he could see strangely shaped creatures that he named alebrijes.

These fantastic animals gave him recognition in Mexico and in the world.

The dream of a cartonero

The papier-mâché alebrijes he created were inspired by that dreamlike passage full of animals of different colors that the craftsman dreamed of.

Beautiful and strange creatures with patterns with reptile skin, birds, mammals and even insects.

In 1990 Linares received the National Science and Art Award for his work, his technique, his art and of course for his Alebrijes.

Pedro Linares died on January 25, 1992, but left a huge priceless inheritance regarding art.

Artistic heritage

His art was passed on to his children who learned to create new creatures.

“Many consider that he was the father of a type of surreal art, based on non-existent creatures that were only connected to each other by their own imagination and by their dreams ”, you can read on the site Amo alebrijes.

Currently, his family continues with the cardboard tradition by Pedro Linares from the hallway of his old home in the La Merced neighborhood.

Now, in addition to following the alebrijes tradition, the Linares family is known for creating huge cardboard cutouts every Gloria Saturday.