With the dog dead, the rage ended. Trailer of ‘The snail house’

Filmax presents the official trailer for ‘Snail house‘, the cousin of the Andalusian director Macarena Astorga that will be released in Spanish cinemas on June 11.

Javier Rey, Paz Vega and Carlos Alcntara lead the cast of this disturbing thriller based on the homonymous novel by Sandra Garca Nieto that the author herself has been in charge of adapting. But the film is not only a psychological thriller, it is also the initial journey of its protagonist, in which he flies over the secret of a town that hides terrible crimes and an encounter with ghosts from the past … and the present.

His plot follows the writer Antonio Prieto, who decides to spend the summer in a town in the mountains of Malaga, where he hopes to find tranquility and inspiration for his next novel. There he meets Berta, a woman for whom he is instantly attracted, as well as some peculiar characters about whom he begins to write and research. Antonio begin to discover that the locals keep numerous secrets and a disturbing hidden legend …

The main cast of ‘The snail house‘is completed with Norma Martnez, Pedro Casablanc, Elvira Mnguez, Vicente Vergara, Jess Carroza or the little girls Luna Fulgencio and Ava Salazar, daughter of Paz Vega. Along with them, Fernando Tejero will also take part in a special collaboration.

Promoted and led by the Cádiz-born producer lvaro Ariza through his production company This Also Happening, the film was one of the first films to give motor in Spain last summer after the state of alarm. This will also happen is put at the forefront of this international co-production where together with the Ariza production company we find the support of the Spanish Bowfinger Inernational Pictures and Basque Films, the Peruvian Tondero and the Mexican Hippo Entertainment Group, all of them large leading companies in their respective countries. territories.

The film also has the support of ICAA and the Andalusian Agency of Cultural Institutions of the Junta de Andaluca, as well as the participation of RTVE, Canal Sur, CREA SGR and Amazon Prime Video. National and international distribution will be provided by Filmax and will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Spain after passing through Spanish cinemas, which will arrive on June 11.

