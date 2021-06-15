With the bench of a champion

Whatever sport it is, Argentina vs. England are always special. And one who knows it very well is Hector Enrique, who in the mythical duel of the World Cup Mexico 1986 gave the pass to Diego Armando Maradona in the goal of the century. For this reason, the Negro did not hesitate to congratulate Jeremiah Ponce (28-0, 18 KO).

“Great Jeremías Ponce and Alberto Zacarías (NdeR: fighter’s coach). Great show of boxing and beating the English Lewis Ritson. They are Argentine pride, “the world champion posted on his social media after Saturday’s victory.

Ponce achieved a very important victory in England.

Ponce showed his talent and power in a brave save, including a knockout in the 10th round, and earned the right to contest the IBF super lightweight world title against the Scotsman. Josh taylor (18-0, 13 KO). With a date and venue to be defined, the Buenos Aires native is already experiencing what will be the most important challenge of his career. He has already won in England, Germany and Italy, will he in the United States?

This is the mural that Alberto Zacarías dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona at his school in Rafael Calzada.

The 30-year-old Scotsman is the undisputed champion of the category, since in addition to the IBF belt he owns the WBA, WBC and WBO belt. It remains to be seen whether if the fight is made (Taylor could move up in rank and vacate the scepter, which is a possibility), the champion will put all his awards at stake.

