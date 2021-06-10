National teams



With the band for the two-time championship! Brazil and its 24th Copa América



Jenny Gámez June 9, 2021, 04:19 pm

Neymar commands the team that will play even if he does not agree with policies.

The entire Brazilian band will seek the 2021 Copa América bicampeonato … if it is finally possible to play.

Brazil announced the call for 24 players for the competition, about which it said it had several doubts, not only because of the difficult health situation in the country but also because of the decisions of the managers and the government itself.

These are the men with whom Tite, who remains in office, will seek the double crown:

In the end, after much speculation, there was no riot or anything like that. However, the tournament is not yet firm as it awaits the decision of the Brazilian Supreme Court this Thursday, which analyzes a couple of lawsuits filed against the holding of the contest.